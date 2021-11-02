CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Election: Rightwing Populists Sweep Vote in Osaka

By Foreign Desk Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when an expected challenge by the main opposition party quickly fizzled out, candidates from a...

IBTimes

Japan Votes As Ruling Party Seeks Fresh Start

Polls opened in Japan's general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with spending promises as his long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start. Kishida became leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned just a year into...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Voting for Japan's general election starts as PM Kishida seeks mandate

Tokyo [Japan], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Voting for Japan's general election began on Sunday morning with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking a public mandate for his policies regarding COVID-19, the economy and security. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito aim to keep a majority in the...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Japan Innovation Party#Osaka#Populists
wsau.com

Japan PM Kishida surprises with comfortable election win

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday prepared to tackle major policy decisions, including trying to pass an extra budget, after leading his ruling party to an unexpectedly strong election win to solidify his status in a fractious party. Stocks surged to a one-month high on relief...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Election Puts Japan on Track For More Stimulus

Japan’s recent election results appear favorable to global investors. In fact, the new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida can have no excuses if he fails to implement his revival strategy for the world's third-largest economy after his party won a clear majority at parliamentary elections. That’s the takeaway from TheStreet’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France's right-wing Republicans target Macron in first election debate

French right-wing presidential candidates vying to clinch the nomination for the Republicans party took aim at President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the first of several televised debates they hope will energise their flagging campaigns. More than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, which traces its roots back to post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, will choose their nominee at a congress on December 4. Five candidates took part in three hours of debate on Monday night that saw broad consensus on traditional right-wing themes such as immigration, delinquency and radical Islam -- as well as the perceived inadequacies of Macron. Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called security "the main failure of this presidential term", while regional leader Valerie Pecresse accused the 43-year-old head of state of "burning up our cash" with his management of the Covid-19 crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
