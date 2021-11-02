CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Joins More Than 100 Countries In Pledge To End Deforestation In Coming Decade

By FRANK JORDANS, JILL LAWLESS
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade — a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before. Britain hailed the commitment as the first big achievement of...

Shore News Network

World Leader Slams Greta Thunberg For ‘Complaining Just For Complaining’

Rwandan Environment Minister Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya slammed youth activist Greta Thunberg on Friday for her criticism of the ongoing COP26 climate summit. The top Rwandan diplomat said Thunberg’s critique of a carbon credit system, which developing nations are largely in favor of, was unnecessary, Politico reported. Under a carbon credit system, countries and private businesses that emit an amount of greenhouse gasses above a set threshold could pay other entities that emit under the limit, according to the World Economic Forum.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 100 world leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Leaders of more than 100 countries representing over 85 per cent of the world's forests will commit to end deforestation by 2030 under the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday, the UK prime minister's office said in a press release.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden leads global pledge at conference to end deforestation, cut methane

President Biden on Tuesday led about half of the world’s countries in committing to stop deforestation and reduce methane emissions — seeking foreign policy wins at a climate conference in Scotland amid a stalled agenda at home. 100 countries pledged to end deforestation by 2030 and more than 80 countries...
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

COP26 pledge will see nations commit to end deforestation by 2030

Glasgow — World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will on Tuesday issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet’s lungs. According to the British government, which is hosting the...
ENVIRONMENT
95.5 FM WIFC

EU VP meets Brazil’s Bolsonaro, welcomes pledge to end deforestation

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s government has shown new commitment to ending illegal deforestation in the Amazon and is aware it is a hurdle to improved ties with Europe, the Vice President of the European Union Josep Borrell said on Thursday. Borrell met briefly with Bolsonaro on the...
AMERICAS
HuffingtonPost

Glasgow Climate Marchers To COP26 Coalition: 'We Are Watching You'

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Cheering and marching to the beat of drums, tens of thousands of climate activists paraded Saturday through the streets of the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, demanding that governments step up actions to reduce the use of climate-warming fossil fuels that are damaging the planet.
ENVIRONMENT

