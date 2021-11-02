CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2021. There are 59 days left in the year. In 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, New Jersey. In 1889, North Dakota and South Dakota became the 39th and 40th states with the...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Frederick News-Post

Fear is the great unspoken engine of American history

Maybe white students deserve more credit than they get. Maybe — apologies to The Who — the kids are all right. Leo Glaze seems to think so, based on a tweet I chanced upon last week. In it, he described himself as an educator who has spent his career in predominantly white private middle schools. “I think I teach . . . history about as hard & honest as any teacher in america,” he wrote. “And when kids learn the truth about this country, they’re shocked and pissed off they’ve been lied to. Not uncomfortable.”
SOCIETY
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Frederick News-Post

Losses in Virginia should be warning to Democrats everywhere

Historic trends are very hard to buck. Like the fact that off-year and midterm elections usually go badly for the party that holds the White House. In Virginia, for example, the candidate of the president’s party almost never wins the race for governor in the year after the presidential election.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
Frederick News-Post

Our country is being demolished

America is being demolished! The current regime of people running the country is ruining America. The land of the free, the home of the brave is becoming the land of being run for greed and the home of un-Americans running the country by not following the Constitution, the Bill of Rights or the Declaration of Independence.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reshma Shetty
Person
Gene Robinson
Person
Justin Martin
Person
Deborah Birx
Person
Nelly
Person
Carter Beauford
Person
George Washington
HuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Saturday slapped down colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), reminding her that federal infrastructure funds she called “communist” built the nation’s highway system. Greene viciously slammed the 13 House Republicans (including Kinzinger) who voted to pass the Biden administration’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure and Jobs Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Indians#Farewell#British#Jews#South Vietnamese#The Episcopal Church#Republicans#Congress#Dutch#Islam
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
HuffingtonPost

CNN Host Left Stunned By 'Terrifying' New Turn Among QAnon Followers

Hundreds of believers in QAnon conspiracy theories gathered in Dallas on Monday to chant about how the moon landing was faked and wait for former President John F. Kennedy, and his son John F. Kennedy Jr., to appear and help Donald Trump reclaim office. Kennedy as assassinated in 1963. His...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ Is Too Crazy to Believe — and Too Dangerous to Ignore

Patriot Purge, Tucker Carlson’s new three-part series, is propaganda built around Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a stolen 2020 election and buttressed by a bizarro world, alt-right and alt-reality retelling of the January 6th insurrection. But Carlson’s message being profoundly dishonest doesn’t stop it from being profoundly dangerous: both because it contains kernels of tough truths the country has been scared to face, and because it follows a classic template of propaganda that has brought down democracies before. The conceit of Patriot Purge is that the real “Americans” — the country’s greatest Patriots — were those who went to Washington on...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy