Mayor Todd Gloria in April outlined 11 criminal justice reforms he planned to make, what he referred to as his “police and public safety reform package.”. The package included a handful of items ranging from exploring ideas that have already been hotly debated for years, implementing changes that had been approved by voters or the City Council before his inauguration, policy shifts that have been tackled by state legislation and actions that were welcomed by activists but which he played a supporting role in.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO