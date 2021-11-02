CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer Weather On the Way

By Jim Maurice
 6 days ago
UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...

96.7 The River

Adopt a Saint Cloud Storm Drain This Fall

You can adopt a stretch of highway, a pond, even a park -- and now, in the City of Saint Cloud you can adopt your very own storm drain. It seems like a great idea to me, and it's pretty straightforward. The idea is that you adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood -- and you keep it free of trash, snow, ice, and debris.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
NEW ULM, MN
96.7 The River

What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?

Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
96.7 The River

You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state. In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Here it Comes: Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving). Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Minnesota Deer Population Strong Ahead of Firearms Opener

UNDATED -- Nearly 500,000 hunters will take to the woods and the farm fields this weekend for the start of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there will be good opportunities for hunters to harvest deer in almost every region of the state this year.
96.7 The River

St. Cloud’s Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Scheduled for November

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is. It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot. It will be under the festoon lights on 5th Avenue November 18th, which is a Thursday between the hours of 5 and 8pm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

The Holidays in St. Cloud- Stock Up on This Beverage

Entering into holiday time and a lot of parties, both personal and work related; got me thinking about all of the cheap wine I used to drink back in the day. And really, so did everyone else. Anything from a box of wine, that's class. To something like Boones Farm. That's one of those wines you don't even bother pouring into a glass to drink. You just swig it right out of the bottle. Again, classy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Remember to Set Your Clocks Back One Hour on Sunday

We switch into Daylight Savings Time coming up on November 7th. The clocks move back an hour Sunday at 2 am, giving us an extra hour of sleep. Daylight Savings Time is observed by every state in the US except for Arizona and Hawaii, giving the rest of us an extra hour of daylight in the morning.
ARIZONA STATE
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

