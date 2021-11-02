CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 displaced after house catches fire on Rushmere Drive in Virginia Beach

By Brian Reese, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Rushmere Drive, off Kempsville Road in the southwestern area of the city.

No injuries were reported and the fire was reported under control just after 6 a.m. Virginia Beach Fire says 2 residents affected by the house fire have made lodging arrangements.

The cause is unclear at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BzG1_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45P1vo_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yfvLj_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qi6p_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhCFR_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGkWb_0cjzvdtd00
    Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)

