2 displaced after house catches fire on Rushmere Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.

It broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of Rushmere Drive, off Kempsville Road in the southwestern area of the city.

No injuries were reported and the fire was reported under control just after 6 a.m. Virginia Beach Fire says 2 residents affected by the house fire have made lodging arrangements.

The cause is unclear at this time.

Rushmere Dr. Fire (Photo Courtesy – VB Fire)

