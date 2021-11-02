CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champion Township, OH

Champion Fire Department levy on ballot

By Taylor Long
(WKBN)- Champion Fire Department is turning to the voters in order to provide and maintain fire and EMS protection.

Voters in Champion will decide on an additional 0.95 mills continual levy. It’ll cost the owner of $100,000 home an extra $33.25 a year. It’ll generate $179,314 for the department each year.

Officials at the fire department say the money will be used to keep up with the current operations.

Firefighter say if the levy fails the department would be operating in the red.

There are also levies for police, fire, EMS and roads in Braceville Township.

