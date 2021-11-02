Peabody Hotel celebrates 152nd anniversary; inducts Beverly Robertson into Duck Walk of Fame

Beverly Robertson Robertson was inducted into the Peabody's Duck Walk of Fame. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ historic Peabody Hotel celebrated 152 years Monday night and inducted Chamber President Beverly Robertson into the Duck Walk Hall of Fame.

The hotel hosted a party in the Grand Lobby, complete with a 152nd Anniversary cake from the pasty team.

Robertson, President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, was born and raised in Memphis and spent 19 years in marketing and communications with Holiday Inn Worldwide, according to a release from the Peabody.

Robertson then started her own company, TrusT Marketing.

She joined the National Civil Rights Museum as President in 1997, where she led a $43M fundraising campaign for a massive renovation.

In 2020, Robertson was named one of USA TODAY’s “Women of the Century,” the release said.

The Peabody’s Duck Walk Hall of Fame was created in 1996 to recognize those who have made significant contributions to Memphis. The commemorative plaques from the Hall of Fame are located in the sidewalk surrounding The Peabody and feature duck footprints along with the name of the honoree.

The first recipient was Belz family patriarch Philip Belz, according to the release.

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s 11-piece Big Band performed at the party. Music included a historic collection of 4,000 numbers created at and for the Peabody in the 1940s, the release said.

