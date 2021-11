Not everyone is entitled to Social Security. To qualify, you need to rack up 40 work credits in your lifetime. Next year, work credits will be harder to earn. It's easy to think of Social Security as an entitlement program, but in reality, seniors who qualify for benefits do so by earning enough money in their lifetime and paying taxes on those earnings. To become eligible for Social Security benefits in retirement, you need to earn 40 work credits in the course of your career.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO