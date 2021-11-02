CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why AI still needs humans in the loop, at least for now

By Mary Branscombe
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge language models can help you write code -- or rewrite adverts, so they look fresh. They can make it easier to quickly grasp the key points of a research paper or a news story by writing and answering questions. Or they can get things embarrassingly wrong. Large language...

www.zdnet.com

New York Post

Never hand your iPhone to someone without doing this trick first

If you worry about letting other people use your iPhone in case they look through your photos, then you may want to try this trick. A woman has explained in a viral TikTok video how to change your iPhone settings so only one picture is visible in your Photos app.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Dumping Google Chrome? Here's the best browser to replace it

It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.
TECHNOLOGY
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
healththoroughfare.com

Major Warning: Humanity Won’t Be Able to Control Super-Intelligent AI

It’s only a matter of time until super-intelligent AI robots will be roaming the Earth and taking many of our jobs. We’ve all seen such scenarios in sci-fi movies, and while we thought that they were only the outcome of human imagination going berserk, reality says otherwise. Scientists have become...
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why I will never use Zuckerberg's metaverse

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Facebook would be changing the name of its parent company to Meta. The timing seems particularly auspicious considering that this is happening under the heels of a huge whistleblower exposure of thousands of pages of leaked information -- which is now called the Facebook Papers -- to the Washington Post and multiple other news sources. Very few times in history have we seen a leak this big and coordinated coverage occur at multiple newspapers and media outlets at once, so the magnitude of this is immense.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Microsoft will now snitch on you at work like never before

I feel sure there are many American workers who have put the whistle in their mouths, like former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, but been too afraid to blow it. I feel equally sure that, after I tell you what's coming, you'll be more reluctant even to put the whistle in your mouth.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Too many of us have still got old PCs. Microsoft thinks that's a terrible idea

Businesses typically might wait as long as they can before replacing PCs and laptops, but Microsoft is hoping customers do it sooner rather than later. Microsoft's Surface laptop business ran a survey with YouGov in the UK and found that 66% of workers with company-owned laptops or tablets are still using the same device they had when the COVID-19 lockdowns started last March.
COMPUTERS
technave.com

Top 3 fast and easy tips to speed up your WiFi

While markets are opening up, the impact of COVID-19 has simply highlighted that our needs for fast and reliable WiFi (TV streaming, gaming, Internet) has never been higher. As everyone is now online and becoming used to being online, it also seems like our WiFi has never been slower too.
RETAIL
Nature.com

Perceptions of AI engaging in human expression

Though humans should defer to the superior judgement of AI in an increasing number of domains, certain biases prevent us from doing so. Understanding when and why these biases occur is a central challenge for human-computer interaction. One proposed source of such bias is task subjectivity. We test this hypothesis by having both real and purported AI engage in one of the most subjective expressions possible: Humor. Across two experiments, we address the following: Will people rate jokes as less funny if they believe an AI created them? When asked to rate jokes and guess their likeliest source, participants evaluate jokes that they attribute to humans as the funniest and those to AI as the least funny. However, when these same jokes are explicitly framed as either human or AI-created, there is no such difference in ratings. Our findings demonstrate that user attitudes toward AI are more malleable than once thought-even when they (seemingly) attempt the most fundamental of human expressions.
COMPUTERS
CNBC

In this job market, more workers are choosing AI over humans for career advice

A record number of open job positions in the economy reflects an unprecedented reevaluation of work and life during Covid. Workers are quitting in large numbers. As employees seek new opportunities and skills, AI is becoming a popular source of professional advice, and companies including Oracle and IBM are betting it will be a key to employee management and retention.
TECHNOLOGY
InformationWeek

How AI Might Make Commerce in the Future More Human

At the API World / AI Dev World virtual conference held this week, Joe Bradley, chief scientist with LivePerson, a developer of commerce and AI software, gave a keynote on ways AI and natural language software can change some dynamics of commerce and consumerism. Connecting and understanding customers can be more meaningful than offering a convenience, he said, and could help decide the winners and losers among brands as commerce evolves further.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Why Eliminating Bias in AI Systems Is So Hard

Every time we decide what dataset to use, which features to select, or how to fine-tune our model, our biases come into play. Some of them are neutral, perhaps even benign—expertise is a form of bias, too. Others are potentially discriminatory and harmful; how do we ensure those stay out of the picture?
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
Forbes

How Humans-In-The-Loop AI Can Help Solve The Data Problem

Gaurav Aggarwal is Co-Founder of Sleek and Forbes U30. An engineer-turned-entrepreneur helping small businesses survive and thrive with AI. We’ve had some impeccable growth, development and innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The two niches of IT are being lauded as the technology that will solve the most significant problems of our planet, if not all. Although that may or may not be accurate, AI systems are becoming pretty popular and valuable in industries such as healthcare and automobiles, with systems that can diagnose diseases based on symptoms, enable self-driving cars and more.
SOFTWARE

