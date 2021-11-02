A tribute to our veterans

A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights. The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States. "Most US citizens, especially those residing in the United States, cherish their citizenship," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Washington by the Association of Accidental Americans, a French non-profit group, and nine plaintiffs.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 HOURS AGO