CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

A tribute to our veterans

By Jonathan Madison
San Mateo Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Next Thursday our nation will honor the service of our men and women in uniform in recognition of a national holiday — Veterans Day. Veterans Day is one of two national holidays that commemorate our fallen heroes, the other being Memorial Day. Some years ago, my family and I...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Mayor's Stage: Paying tribute to Grove City veterans is a 'sacred' opportunity

We are approaching one of my most sacred holidays of the year – Veterans Day. It is sacred to me not because of any ties to religion, but because we as citizens have the opportunity to stop and reflect on how our nation was built and sustained by individuals willing to step up and say, “I want to take part in serving this great nation!”
GROVE CITY, OH
Duluth News Tribune

Our View/Veterans Day: Leave no confusion about our support for veterans

At first we called today's holiday Armistice Day. This was in 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson decided to mark the end of fighting in World War I and the armistice the year before on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. There were to be parades and ceremonies and other public events to commemorate and honor returning military men.
DULUTH, MN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe Area Historical Society program a tribute to local veterans

Latrobe Area Historical Society will present the program “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday and Saturday, setting a patriotic tone in advance of next week’s celebration of Veterans Day. The slide presentation includes images and information about local residents’ military service, starting from the French and Indian War, well before Latrobe...
LATROBE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Veterans Day
alachuachronicle.com

City pays tribute to veterans and service members, dedicates new monument

The City of Gainesville and the Evergreen Cemetery Association of Gainesville, Inc. will honor military veterans and service members, beginning with the placing of American flags at veterans’ graves. Neighbors are invited to participate. When: 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Where: City’s Evergreen Cemetery, 401 SE 21st Ave. This year,...
MILITARY
NewsTimes

History Channel Veterans Day Special Pays Tribute to American Heroes

“Variety Salute to Service,” hosted by Robin Roberts, will premiere on the History Channel at 9 p.m. ET on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and showcase those whose lives were changed by their military service. The special also features former President George W. Bush speaking about his Presidential Institute’s Military Service Initiative, which helps post 9/11 vets and their families. Additional participants in the program include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Strahan and Bob Woodruff.
FESTIVAL
julesburgadvocate.com

November 11 – Paying tribute to all American Veterans – In Honor and Memory

Marking the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiegne, France, the cessation of hostilities on Western Front of World War I took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. A year later, President Woodrow Will proclaimed that November 11th would be called Armistice Day in the United States. Later, in 1938 Armistice Day became a national federal holiday, a day dedicated to world peace and held in honor of the veterans of World War I.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, CO
myrgv.com

Paying tribute: Grateful veterans bask in support at Edinburg parade

EDINBURG — Veterans of the Rio Grande Valley were celebrated here on Saturday in the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. The men and women who served the country stood before a grateful community Saturday as parade festivities were held in their honor. Joe Ybarra, vice commander of the Purple Heart...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

'Honoring all who served': Parade pays tribute to Lubbock's veterans

Lubbockites gathered Saturday morning to travel along Broadway in a display of patriotism and honor celebrating Veterans Day as well as Military Family Appreciation Month in November. Lubbock’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade came ahead of the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday. “Annually, a collective effort of community groups engages...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Mateo Daily Journal

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not welcome here

The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of all citizens. We strive to achieve equality of rights and eliminate racial prejudice among U.S. citizens and remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes. We have worked toward this goal nationally for 112 years, and here in San Mateo County for the past 96 years.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX8 News

House approves $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Overseas Americans sue to restart citizenship renunciations

A group of overseas Americans sued the State Department on Monday to restart citizenship renunciation services, saying a suspension under the Covid-19 pandemic violated their fundamental rights. The United States, with rare exceptions, grants citizenship to anyone born on its soil or with a US parent. A 2010 law aimed largely at avoiding tax dodgers who move abroad has sharply increased the bureaucratic and financial burden for US citizens overseas, including those who may have only peripheral links with the United States. "Most US citizens, especially those residing in the United States, cherish their citizenship," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court in Washington by the Association of Accidental Americans, a French non-profit group, and nine plaintiffs.
IMMIGRATION
irlonestar.com

11.2.21 – Our Veterans Day Show – Veterans Air

—– Check out past shows: https://irlonestar.com/va/. This show is owned and produced by Lone Star Community Radio. For more information on sponsorships and other shows, please visit them online at https://irlonestar.com.
FESTIVAL
San Mateo Daily Journal

Newspapers in education

If we mess up the Jumble, I hear about it. Boy do I. If we mess up a headline, I hear about it. People call us all sorts of names, forgetting, of course, that we all make mistakes. But most people’s mistakes aren’t made in 50 point font. So when...
SAN MATEO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy