CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Facebook Changes Company Name to Meta

By Alicia Stein
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Facebook (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report stock rose another 2% Monday, following big gains on Friday as investors digested the company’s new name and brand, Meta, and the virtual reality 3D universe it is potentially looking to pivot to as part of its longer-term strategy of veering away from being a giant social networking platform.

Facebook announced it was officially changing its name to Meta – and the company's stock ticker to MVRS. Meta as 'MVRS' will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 1.

From tech stocks to EVs and earnings, get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

At a Thursday event showcasing the company's turn toward virtual reality, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the world's biggest social network will now be part of an umbrella company named Meta. Divisions under Meta will be Facebook (the website and app), WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, Portal, and others.

The rebrand comes as Facebook faces a series of public relations crises, most notably leaked documents now known as the Facebook Papers, which have exposed the inner workings of the company and its penchant for putting profits ahead of combating hate speech and misinformation.

At the same time, it comes as the world pivots to a new level of technology and digital reality where engineers and developers are working on the next digital iterations of everything from art in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to real-time conversations and events to, of course, augmented and virtual reality gaming.

"Never bet against American ingenuity and innovation," Jim Cramer said to his Mad Money viewers Thursday.

Cramer said Facebook is certainly not without its problems. But the whole reason he coined the term FAANG, which stands for Facebook, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Netflix (NFLX,) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, was because these companies are constantly reinventing themselves. Thursday, Facebook proved why it deserves to be a part of FAANG.

However, now that both Facebook and Google have undergone rebranding, it's time for a new acronym. That's why Cramer unveiled MAMAA, which stands for Meta, Apple, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Here is a breakdown list of the technology and FAANG/MAMAA stocks to watch right now based on their performance over the past week:

Facebook Metaverse Transition is A $10 Billion Project

Facebook's metaverse is a $10 billion project to transition the company from its much-criticized social network and related family of apps and into what founder and Zuckerberg has called an "embodied Internet."

"Today we are seen as a social media company but in our DNA we're a company that builds technology to connect people and the metaverse is the next frontier just like social networking was when we got started," said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg during his keynote address. "I have been thinking a lot about our identity as we begin this next chapter. Facebook is an iconic social media brand but increasingly it just doesn't encompass everything that we do," he added.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Apple Blames Supply Chain Woes For Q4 Sales Dip

Apple shares edged lower Monday after the tech giant said supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales and it reported its first quarterly earnings miss in five years. Apple said profits for the three months ending in September, the tech giant's fiscal fourth quarter, were pegged at $1.24 per share, up 70% from the same period last year and in line with the consensus forecast. Group revenues, Apple said, rose 29% from last year to $83.4 billion, just shy of analysts' estimates of an $84.8 billion tally.

Apple said iPhone revenues rose 47% from last year to $38.9 billion, well below the $41.5 billion Street forecast. The company's holiday quarter sales will also be hit by the chip shortage, Cook said, telling Reuters that "we're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible."

Still, CFO Luca Maestri told investors on a conference call that December quarter sales would be "very solid", and likely hit a record high, with gross margins in the region of 41.5% to 42.5%.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon Yields Mixed Sentiments from Analysts Amid Disappointing Earnings Report

Amazon shares also continued Monday a decline that started Friday as analysts offered mixed sentiments on the retail/technology colossus after a disappointing earnings report. A number of analysts reduced their share-price targets for the Seattle company, but they left their ratings (buy in most cases) unchanged. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter slashed his price target to $3,950 from $4,300 and affirmed his outperform rating.

“Amazon delivered record Q3 top-line results, with revenue and operating income each coming in slightly above the midpoint of guidance but below consensus,” he wrote in a commentary. “Amazon should be able to meet Q4 holiday demand but at a cost."

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Several Analysts Raise Price Targets on Google Parent Alphabet

Several analysts raised their price targets for Google parent Alphabet recently after the technology giant beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Alphabet said revenue rose by 41% to $65.12 billion, exceeding an estimate of $63.34 billion predicted by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Net income came to $18.93 billion for the quarter with earnings per share of $27.99, beating estimates of $23.48.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon, who has an outperform rating on the stock, raised his price target to $3,200 from $3,000, nothing that "higher search revenue & margins continue to push our estimates and target higher."Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report continues to rank as Bank of America’s best positioned online media stock, as the technology juggernaut prepares to release third-quarter earnings Tuesday.

Alphabet continues to rank as Bank of America’s best positioned online media stock, as the technology juggernaut prepares to release third-quarter earnings Tuesday.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Netflix Reported Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Added 4.4 Million Subscribers

Netflix shares jumped after the entertainment streaming giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and added 4.4 million subscribers to its service. The company also received a round of target-price hikes from several analysts.

The company hinted at a potential video game based on its top show "Squid Game" and added that it has made progress in building its offline consumer product offerings as it seeks alternate revenue streams to add to its subscription service in a bid to compete with rival Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report. Netflix hired former Electronic Arts (EA) - Get Electronic Arts Inc. Report and Facebook executive Peters in July to lead its gaming division. It also bought video game creator Night School Studio in September and launched five mobile gaming titles in select European markets. Netflix has said the games will be included as part of a Netflix membership with no ads and no in-app purchases.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Microsoft Attributes Strong Performance to It's Cloud Business

Microsoft shares powered higher after the technology giant reported a strong performance from its cloud business. The company beat analysts’ quarterly revenue estimates. First-quarter revenue rose 22% from a year earlier to $45.32 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast $43.97 billion for the quarter. The company's shares hit a fresh record high Thursday after the tech giant posted first-quarter profits of more than $20 billion.

Looking into the December quarter, Microsoft said cloud revenues could rise to around $18.2 billion, alongside in personal computing and its business division, but cautioned that supply chain disruptions may hit sales of its popular Xbox gaming console.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Microsoft as a Buy with a rating score of A+.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Jump After JPMorgan Upgrade

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report rose this past week after JPMorgan upgraded the videoconferencing provider to overweight from neutral, saying the price already reflects a post-pandemic slowdown in remote video communication. JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty affirmed the price target on Zoom Video at $385 a share.

"The stock is down over 33% since Dec. 9, 2020, as investors have factored in the growth slowdown post the pandemic tailwinds," Auty told investors in a research note. Auty added that Zoom Video's growth will bottom in the fourth quarter and then accelerate due to increasing adoption by businesses. The market has priced that into the current stock price, creating a "more attractive" risk/reward profile, he said.

The Street Quant Ratings rates Zoom Video Communications as a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks

Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buy the Tesla Dip as Elon Musk Sells the Rip?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report stock fell roughly 7.3% shortly after the open, following worries that Elon Musk may sell a large chunk of stock. The decline nearly matched the stock’s 7.5% premarket decline. In both scenarios, bulls bought the dip, with shares now down less than 2.5%.
STOCKS
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nextdoor Stock Rockets on First Day of Trading

Neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor's (KIND) - Get Nextdoor Inc. Report shares rocketed by over 30% Monday on its first day of trading after completing a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition on Friday. Nextdoor opened at $11.12 and shot up 40% in its first hour of trading before the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Stocks#Faang Stocks#Technology Stocks#Facebook Inc#Mvrs#Evs#Real Money#Whatsapp#Oculus#Portal#American#Faang#Amazon#Amzn#Apple Inc#Aapl Rrb Report
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Top Analysts Favorite Stocks Under $10 Are Smoking Hot

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

Invest in stocks only after you have saved for necessities. Disney's streaming services can quickly extend its reach worldwide. The stock returned 85% over the last five years, not a shabby sum for a company with a long history. Are you looking to invest $5,000? Before you start considering which...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
wmleader.com

A Giant Fund Bought More Apple, AMD, and Equinix Stock. Here?s What It Sold.

A giant pension made major changes in its U.S.-listed stock investments. (ticker: AAPL) stock, and materially added to investments in. (EQIX) in the third quarter. The pension also slashed a third of its stake in. Simon Property Group. (SPG) during the quarter. PGGM disclosed the stock trades, among others, in...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow Hits Record High; Bitcoin, Ether, US Steel Surge

Stocks climbed Monday, with the Dow reaching a record high, as investors prepared for an important week for inflation-related economic data releases following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50, or 0.14%, to 36,378, while the S&P 500...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy