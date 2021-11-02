CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Mixed As Fed Decision Looms; Pfizer Leaps After Vaccine Sales Beat, Tesla Slumps On Recall Concern

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtAxz_0cjzr3G000

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 easing from another all-time highs last night, as investors look to the start of today's Federal Reserve policy meeting and another batch of third quarter earnings reports.

The Fed is widely expected to detail how it will begin slowing the pace of it $120 billion in monthly bond purchases - the first of several steps required for a true rate hike, which some analysts now suggest could come as early as July of next year.

Supply chain disruptions could still derail the now-uneven global recovery, however, and while Fed officials are mindful of the searing pace of inflation -- its preferred gauge held near the highest levels since the early 90s last month -- they are also worried that tightening policy too early could tip economy into a sharper slowdown.

Still, global central banks certainly seem to be more comfortable with tactics that would slow inflation than they are concerned about blunting recovery prospects, as evidenced by the Reserve Bank of Australia's move to drop target rates for bond yields while hinting at rate hikes in 2023 following a policy meeting today in Sydney.

In the meantime, corporate earnings continue to pour in, with updates from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report, Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report, DuPont (DD) - Get DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Report and Under Armour (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report arriving prior to the start of trading.

With just over half of the S&P 500 reporting so far this earnings season, collective profits are expected to rise 39.2% from last year to $444.3 billion. In fact, more than 82% of the 279 S&P 500 companies reporting have topped Street forecasts, according to Refinitiv data, a beat rate that is well above the long-term average of 65.8%.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average are indicating a modest 20 point opening gain while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for a 1 point move to the downside. Futures tied to the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite are indicating a 29 point dip from last night's close as benchmark 10-year note yields fall to 1.556%.

DuPont shares were a notable pre-market mover, falling 3.5% to $68.75 each after the industrials group unveiled a $5.2 billion takeover of engineering materials maker Rogers Corp (ROG) - Get Rogers Corporation Report and lowered its full-year profit forecast thanks in part to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, as well, was reportedly hit by chip woes, with shares down 0.2% to $148.71 each, as Japan's Nikkei reported that the tech giant is cutting back on iPad production in order to direct scarce semiconductor supplies to its flagship iPhone.

The paper said iPad production runs are about half of their normal pace, owing to Apple's decision to prioritize chips for its new iPhone 13, which it expects to generate stronger demand over the holiday season.

Pfizer, however, jumped 3.23% to $45.058 each after stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings that included both a full-year profit guidance boost and a forecast of $36 billion for sales of its COVID vaccine.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, meanwhile, slumped 4.5% after founder and CEO Elon Musk poured cold water on reports of a $4.4 billion EV sales to Hertz Global . The group also said it is recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a software communications error issue that can trigger false forward collision warnings.

In other markets, European stocks peeled away from all-time highs in cautious trading ahead of the Fed rate decision on Wednesday, with PMI data showing factory activity in October easing to an eight-month low amid supply chain disruptions and surging input costs.

BP Plc (BP) - Get BP p.l.c. Sponsored ADR Report shares were unable to move higher as a result, even as the region's second-largest oil major posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings and boosted its share buyback plans by $1.25 billion.

BP's U.S.-listed shares were marked 2.8% lower in pre-market trading, while Europe's Stoxx 600 slipped 0.05% lower heading into early afternoon trading.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 in November

Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares since taking over as CEO. This mix of growth, value, and income stocks are ripe for the picking. When investing on Wall Street, patience pays off. Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Coty Posts Upbeat Earnings

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 36,472.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 16,003.39. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.15% to 4,704.42. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,336,570 cases with around 775,210 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,366,610 cases and 461,040 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,880,430 COVID-19 cases with 609,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 250,719,480 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,066,940 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks

Bitcoin has grown to become one of the preferred investment options in recent times. Its popularity among investors can be credited to the returns the asset has brought in its decade of existence. It is one of the few assets that has consistently served as a hedge against inflation while bringing massive gains to its holders. Seeing these gains, more investors have wanted a bigger slice of the pie.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Metro International

Asia stocks mixed, U.S. inflation test looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as risk assets found support from the upbeat U.S. October payrolls report, but faced another test later in the week from a reading on U.S. inflation that could spook the rate horses. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Tesla Stock Slumps As Twitter Poll Supports Elon Musk Stake Sale

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares slumped lower in pre-market trading Monday after founder and CEO Elon Musk indicated he could sell around 10% of his stake in the clean-energy carmaker. Musk, who has come under recent fire from some U.S. lawmakers over his ability to avoid capital...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla Stock Sale, Fed Speeches, China Trade - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Elon Musk crowdsources his financial planning to Twitter and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock falls in response. Joe Biden's infrastructure bill finally passes the House of Representatives, putting selected companies in line for some juicy government contracts. China's export sector is still humming as the Communist Party huddles to enshrine Xi Jinping as President-for-life, and Europe's natural gas prices surge as an expected increase in shipments from Russia fails to materialize. Speeches from Jerome Powell and other Fed officials pepper the economic calendar, meanwhile. Here's what's you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 8th November.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Pfizer Leaps#Federal Reserve#Pfizer Inc#El#Dupont De Nemours Inc#Uaa#Refinitiv Data
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dow Hits Record High; Bitcoin, Ether, US Steel Surge

Stocks climbed Monday, with the Dow reaching a record high, as investors prepared for an important week for inflation-related economic data releases following the weekend passage of President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50, or 0.14%, to 36,378, while the S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
TheStreet

Buy the Tesla Dip as Elon Musk Sells the Rip?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report stock fell roughly 7.3% shortly after the open, following worries that Elon Musk may sell a large chunk of stock. The decline nearly matched the stock’s 7.5% premarket decline. In both scenarios, bulls bought the dip, with shares now down less than 2.5%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nextdoor Stock Rockets on First Day of Trading

Neighborhood social networking site Nextdoor's (KIND) - Get Nextdoor Inc. Report shares rocketed by over 30% Monday on its first day of trading after completing a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition on Friday. Nextdoor opened at $11.12 and shot up 40% in its first hour of trading before the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) fell on Friday, following a major development in the war against COVID-19. By the close of trading, the biotech's stock price was down 16.6% after falling as much as 25.7% earlier in the day. So what. Rival drugmaker Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that its clinical study results...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Trade Desk Stock Explodes Higher on Strong Earnings Report

Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Trade Desk, Inc. Class A Report shares skyrocketed Monday, after the ad technology company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Net income totaled $59.4 million, or 12 cents a share, up from $41.2 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 0.64% to $1,222.09 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.20% to 15,971.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $21.40 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy