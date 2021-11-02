41-year-old man injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI) Nationwide Report

A 41-year-old man received serious injuries after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids.

As per the initial information, the pedestrian accident took place on Michigan Street NE and Fuller Avenue NE. The early reports showed that a 68-year-old man from Grand Rapids was driving a small pickup truck near the intersection.

