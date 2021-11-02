CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Phil Murphy locked in tight New Jersey governor's race

By Gregory Krieg
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is locked in a closer-than-expected race that remains too close to call as he tries to become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State. Like Virginia -- where Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin won...

