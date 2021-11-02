MFW: DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Paris Hilton was spotted stopping by Valentino today in New York City. Accompanied by sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the “Cooking With Paris” host arrived wearing a vibrant, fall-ready teal frock featuring scalloped detailing on the bodice, long sleeves and a pleated midi skirt. She styled the blue dress with black opaque stockings and a pair of Valentino’s iconic Rockstud pumps. “The Simple Life” star chose the brand’s signature studded footwear style done in glossy black patent leather with powder-color nappa leather piping. The sleek, caged silhouette covered in platinum-finish studs boasts a high stiletto heel. Retailing for just under $1,000, they also come in a kitten heel variation. The 40-year-old social media personality and reality star, who will soon marry businessman Carter Reum, also added glamorous black cat-eye sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a black leather quilted Chanel bag with bold logo embellishments throughout. Meanwhile, Hilton-Rothschild, 38, dressed in a black and white houndstooth and quilted leather jacket, which she wore over a classic black turtleneck, with black skinny jeans and Dior’s popular J’Adior slingback pumps. To Buy: Valentino Rockstud Slingback High Heel Pumps, $995; neimanmarcus.com See more of Paris Hilton’s style through the years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO