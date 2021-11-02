CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MFW: DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Cover picture for the articleFashion designers Dean and Dan Caten presented the DSQUARED2 Spring Summer 2022 Collection via short film during the Milano Fashion Week. The collection, entitled ‘Fairytale Grunge’,...

Vogue Magazine

Collection

“Last season we had great success,” said We11done’s Jessica Jung through her colleague and occasional translator Youngjin Kim. “We are trying to prove it wasn’t just luck.” The brand’s fall 2021 collection was serenely elegant with touches of the punk and strange; spring 2022 picks up on those themes. Models are outfitted in voluminous hoodies and tees covered in splatter graphics or studs, and circle midi-skirts are bisected with chains or hiked up on one side to reveal a sliver of denim shorts underneath. Leather collars, oversize silver jewelry, and deceptively twee heart-shaped bags abound.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thetrendspotter.net

10 Top Accessories Trends From Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Weeks

A combination of refreshed classics and bold new favorites are popular this year. From an update on the classic beret to the much-loved ’00s wide waist belt, there are plenty of new pieces that will elevate your existing wardrobe. Traditional jewelry like pearls and gold earrings get a fresh update and are sure to inspire you. Some of these are the renewed staples, and others are made for the bold fashion risk-taker. These are the latest accessory trends spotted at Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Weeks, and tips on where you can find them.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Easy On Me: Parker Van Noord Models Massimo Dutti Fall 2021 Collection

Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their latest Fall Winter 2021 looks with a story titled Easy On Me featuring top model Parker Van Noord lensed by photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of video direction was Camille Reitzel. The collection explores between the seasons dressing, with classic formulas and offbeat details, and brings knits, puffers and tailored coats, proving that, when it comes to all-weather outfits, nothing beats uncomplicated combinations.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Louis Partridge is the Face of PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection

Discover PRADA Holiday 2021 Collection presented with a fashion film A Midwinter’s Night Dream featuring Louis Partridge, Julia Garner, Shira Haas, and Taylor Russell captured by fashion photographer Glen Luchford. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi. The film is based on an original story and script by screenwriter and director Mary Harron. The campaign celebrates union between fashion and film.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dr. Martens x Stüssy Collaborate on Workwear Boots Inspired by the ’60s

Dr. Martens and Stüssy have collaborated on new workwear-inspired boot. The men’s style is a re-imagination of Stüssy’s signature 6-eye boot inspired by one of Dr. Martens’ original work boots from the ’60s. Merging Stüssy’s California streetwear aesthetic with Dr. Martens’ 939 silhouette, the boot features a commando BEN outsole, padded collar and rope laces for a rugged look. The shoe is available in two colorways for $160, including wheat suede and black leather. Both feature Stüssy branding debossed below the collar pad and behind the tongue, and are finished with signature Dr. Martens details like their yellow welt stitching and AirWair...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Makes an Edgy Arrival in a Cutout Dress and Strappy Sandals for Her PrettyLittleThing Launch Party

Lala Anthony makes the maxi dress look edgy and chic. The “Power” actress has an affinity for fashion-forward styles, and for her latest red carpet appearance she didn’t stray. Anthony arrived at the PrettyLittleThing Edit launch party last night in Los Angeles in a black tank maxi dress that featured cutouts throughout. It comes from her curated collection of size-inclusive outfits for the fast-fashion brand, which includes a range of jumpsuits, crop tops and dresses. The entertainer sported a pair of black strappy sandals that helped to refine the outfit while still maintaining the vibe she set with the dress. When it comes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Makes a Sleek Arrival at Valentino in Iconic Rockstud Pumps and a Vibrant Teal Dress

Paris Hilton was spotted stopping by Valentino today in New York City. Accompanied by sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the “Cooking With Paris” host arrived wearing a vibrant, fall-ready teal frock featuring scalloped detailing on the bodice, long sleeves and a pleated midi skirt. She styled the blue dress with black opaque stockings and a pair of Valentino’s iconic Rockstud pumps. “The Simple Life” star chose the brand’s signature studded footwear style done in glossy black patent leather with powder-color nappa leather piping. The sleek, caged silhouette covered in platinum-finish studs boasts a high stiletto heel. Retailing for just under $1,000, they also come in a kitten heel variation. The 40-year-old social media personality and reality star, who will soon marry businessman Carter Reum, also added glamorous black cat-eye sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a black leather quilted Chanel bag with bold logo embellishments throughout. Meanwhile, Hilton-Rothschild, 38, dressed in a black and white houndstooth and quilted leather jacket, which she wore over a classic black turtleneck, with black skinny jeans and Dior’s popular J’Adior slingback pumps. To Buy: Valentino Rockstud Slingback High Heel Pumps, $995; neimanmarcus.com See more of Paris Hilton’s style through the years. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Holly Willoughby is giving us serious winter wardrobe envy. The This Morning host's stylist Danielle Whiteman shared a stunning snap in aid of Holly's latest Wylde Moon X Kirstie Le Marque collaboration on Saturday, and the 40-year-old presenter looked beautiful as ever. Rocking a thigh-skimming tweed mini skirt from Valentino...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Arrives in a Striking Cutout Dress and Blue Sandals With Dwyane & Zaya Wade for Gucci’s Love Parade Show

Gabrielle Union was all Gucci and all smiles on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The actress arrived to Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza dubbed Gucci Love Parade, with her husband Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya, donning a camel-hued, long-sleeve dress with chic cutouts and a high leg slit. The 49-year old jazzed up her neutral frock, also by Gucci, with sleek silver sandals with a matching clutch. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with 100 looks modeled by the famous likes of Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent and Miranda...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up in a Furry Color-Blocked Jacket & Lace-Up Boots

Kristin Cavallari is snug as bug this fall. The Uncommon Beauty founder took her cozy style to Instagram on Tuesday from Franklin, Tenn., to show off her happy mood as well as her latest chic ensemble with the caption, “when the weather dips below 50.” The autumn-ready look consisted of a color-blocked faux fur jacket by A.L.C, which can be purchased for $595 at Saks, with Spanx leather leggings. On her feet, Cavallari opted for Schutz’s Zara lace-up booties with a lugged platform and major four-inch heel. These leather showstoppers feature chunky woven laces threaded through D-ring eyelets. View this post...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
worldredeye.com

Jordi Mollà’s New Spring Collection Curated by Gloria Porcella for Galleria Ca’ d’Oro Miami at The Sagamore Hotel

Miami Beach, FL – October 27, 2021 – Jordi Mollà returned to the Sagamore Hotel as an artist with a new series of paintings inspired by spring colors, curated by Gloria Porcella for Galleria Ca’ d’Oro. Mollà considers the hotel a second home, having lived there for six months when he was acting in the film ‘Bad Boys’.
MIAMI, FL
malemodelscene.net

Andres Velencoso Segura Covers Vogue Man Greece November 2021 Issue

Supermodel and actor Andres Velencoso Segura takes the cover of Vogue Man Greece‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Vassilis Karidis. In charge of creative and fashion direction was Nicholas Georgiou, with art direction from Dionisis Andrianopoulos, and casting direction by Marina Fairfax. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christos Vourlis, and makeup artist Marie Guillon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Peng Yuchang Models Dior for Men’s Uno China November 2021 Issue

Actor Peng Yuchang stars in the cover story of Men’s Uno China Magazine‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liang Hengyi. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Li Boyan. For the session Yuchang is wearing selected pieces from DIOR. Photography...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Time Machine to the 1970s in a Denim Jumpsuit & Leather Boots

Emily Ratajkowski gave her take on retro style this morning as she headed to CBS. The model, who is promoting her upcoming book, stepped out of her New York apartment on Monday in an all-denim look; the long-sleeve jumpsuit offered up a 1970s appeal with its darkened wash and flared leg, cinched together with a braided leather belt. The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

How Costumes Captured Princess Diana’s Aura for Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer’

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran pored over countless images of Princess Diana to get a feel for her clothing and style before meeting with “Spencer” director Pablo Larrain. Durran, whose credits include “Atonement” and “Little Women,” grew up in the U.K and remembers that though Diana was a style icon to many, her look wasn’t admired in the same way as Kate, Duchess of Cambridge or Meghan Markle. Durran’s style boards featured plaids, block colors and other outfits worn by the Princess to help craft Kristen Stewart’s wardrobe. Chanel also played a hand in collaborating with Durran, opening the archive to the film...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
rnbcincy.com

Lori Harvey Serves Style Goals In This 3-Piece Plaid Suit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Style goddess Lori Harvey knows what it takes to create a perfect fashion moment. The model and entrepreneur stepped out for a night on the town in a beige plaid 3-piece skirt suit. With her hair up, face beat to perfection, and her tiny white handbag in tow, Lori slayed the streets of LA effortlessly.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

