Real Estate

The striking Taplow home with eight bedrooms, wine storage and two orangeries

By Jenna Outhwaite
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a cool £5 million, you could have everything you've ever wanted and more in a home. A farmhouse-style property in Taplow has gone on the market, which features an annexe cottage built in the 1920s, plus a cellar, triple garage, gym and two orangeries. The main house dates...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Lincoln Journal Star

3 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $194,900

531 NW 8th is the brick ranch home you have been patiently waiting for! this 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home in Capitol Beach offers lots of rooms and features. The main level features 3 bedrooms with newer carpet, a spacious kitchen, living room, updated bathroom and a special bonus, a spacious addition which is currently being used as a formal dining room with lots of windows and light. The partially finished basement is spacious, features additional living space, a 2nd bathroom, a workbench, cedar closet and lots of storage! You will appreciate the outside patio and generous backyard! The current owners have made many updates and this home is ready for you! Make your appointment today!
LINCOLN, NE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

113 Autumn Drive

NO HOA-1.64 ACS - 3MI TO MOUNTAINVIEW HS & MARGARET BRENT ES - Only 10min. to ANYWHERE off of 610 - 15 min to the back gate of Quantico. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED 2017 & 2018! CHECK OUT ALL PICTURES - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, NOV. 5 12-2PM - 3 Fully Finished Levels - Hardwood Floors on the entire main level (vinyl in mudroom/laundry) - Gourmet Kitchen w/quiet close cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Large Island w/enough room for 6 barstools, Stainless appliances w/over the cooktop stainless hood. Stainless Farm Sink w/subway Tile backsplash 44' Trex-Front Porch (vinyl railing), trex/vinyl back deck, and trex/mudroom exit stairs and deckingUpdated Bathrooms w/tiled showers, floors & upgraded vanities and sinksBright Fully finished Basement w/side Walkout. Plenty of LED lighting with new and bright fixtures(Mounted TV's in Basement convey)Wonderful outdoor space for bonfires, activities and even a horseshoe pit.Along with a 2 car garage this is plenty of parking for up to 10 vehicles and even a level gravel area for possibly your boat, trailer or RV (No HOA).
Southwest Virginia Today

3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $208,000

Nice brick ranch style home in Tazwell, Va. Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room, breakfast room and beautiful sun/family room. Nice size front and back yard with fencing in back yard. 2 outbuildings stay with this home. Hardwood floors through out the home with tile entry. This is a must see home. Buyers agent to confirm internet.
TAZEWELL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4000 Beckleysville Road

Maryland's Local Brokerage Presents!This updated country chic home is nestled 2.5 private acres in picturesque Hampstead and features a complete attached au pair or in-law suite with separate entrance and basement. Enter through the attached garage mudroom into the oversized kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and modern white craftsman cabinets. The formal dining room follows, with an adjacent family/sitting room and cozy pellet stove to keep the main level warm in the winter. Your hallway bath features dual vanities to serve the second and third bedrooms, with a master bedroom offering a private en-suite bath. The partially finished basement includes optional bedroom, office home gym or craftroom spaces alongside a large family room and half bath. Step inside the separate entrance to the in-law suite to find a full kitchen and living room, two bedrooms with full bath on the main level, and a basement with additional living spaces built out. The rear of the house is perfect for entertaining and relaxing in the quiet summer months with a concrete patio and pavilion, and even a fenced in pasture space with run-in shed. No detail was spared in this homes 2017 renovation, the updates of which include a new roof, kitchen, stamped concrete patio (25 x50), new siding, french doors and sliders, new floors, new carpet, pavilion,crown moulding, and more. This home won't last! Make it yours before it's gone.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4811 Oahu Street

Just in time for the holiday! Over 6000 sq. ft. of customized living space. This amazing ALL BRICK home has a spacious master bedroom, sitting area, and spa bath. There is also a lovely in-law suite to enjoy. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms on MAIN level and 1 full bath in the basement. Dedicated office space/media room, a family room w/cozy fireplace, & living room with bay window. The dining room is off the gourmet kitchen to prepare favorite meals and gather with family and friends. Oversized side load 2-car garage with driveway to park 6-7 cars for guests. The huge basement is perfect for entertaining and lots of storage. This rare find has a large two-tier deck with access off the family room. Recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, nearly a +-+ acre, and much more!
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Home With Bunker on Market for $64 Million

A Brentwood home complete with a bunker is now on the market. A home that includes a subterranean safety bunker at 13058 Rivers Road in Brentwood has been listed for sale for $64.5 million dollars according to the Real Deal.com. The property was purchased by Matt Wollman in 2003 for 25.3 million dollars. Wollman is the founder of the massage chair company Interactive Health.
Dayton Daily News

Bonus space above garage

Although there are similar floor plans throughout Yankee Trace, each home has a slight alteration that gives the house character, and this custom-built ranch is no different. Located along the ninth fairway and close to the walking trail that leads to the club house, the brick ranch at 1245 Club View has a finished multi-purpose room above the garage and a walk-in closet with storage and dressing area off the main bedroom suite.
CENTERVILLE, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7138 Ora Glen Court

Please follow all CDC recommendations for Covid-19 safeguards, No overlapping showings, Only one party through home at a time; Masks must be worn at all times while in the premises; Great location beautiful corner Townhouse with lots of green space in front and back. The corner location makes house live more like a detached house with outdoor open space and wooded area at rear of house. House has a large deck, paver lower patio and privacy fence. Very spacious TH with sunken LR with fireplace; formal DR; galley kitchen with a table space nook. Walk out basement, new windows. Well maintained with a large master suite with full bath and 3 large closets; 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. Sunken Living room looks onto formal DR and view of kitchen with serving pass through. Spectacular galley kitchen with table space nook exits to large deck. Finished basement has ample space for entertaining, full view of back lower patio fron sliding glass doors; and full bathroom. Lots of storage space throughout house,including large laundry/storage room. Lots of closets. This house is like a retreat with the privacy and serenity facing woods. In walkable proximity to school, shopping, supermarket eating establishments and more. This is a great opportunity a true Turn-Key condition home. Don't miss it! 2-hr. notice required. More photos will be added.
Lincoln Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lincoln

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Murphy-Sheldon House. A big historical beauty is the best way to describe this property! With over 4000 finished sq. ft., you'll find 6
LINCOLN, NE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3503 Devonshire Drive

Immaculate colonial in Upper Park Heights is now available. It features a traditional floor plan. The hallway has a gleaming hardwood floor that leads to the entry level bedroom with few stairs; a cozy family room with fireplace, ceiling fan, wall to wall carpet, and crown molding that runs into the formal dining room with wood floors; a gourmet eat-in kitchen with ceramic floor tile & backsplash , black appliances and a granite counter. The kitchen leads into the lower level recreation room and side enclosed & rear deck ideal for outings and cookouts. The rear to side privacy fence as well as the spacious upper level certainly provides an intimate setting. The central air, wall to wall carpet and fresh paint throughout also adds finishing touches. In addition, there is a 4 car driveway to park after a day of shopping and conveniences all within a close proximity to this centralized location.
wiltonbulletin.com

$235,000 - two-bedroom home sells in West Hartford

On October 17, 2021, a seller has sold a property built in 1958 located at 41 Haynes Road in West Hartford. It went for $235,000, or $187 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 10,454 square-foot lot.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7 Wild Cherry Court

Beautiful remodeled end unit townhome in sought after Reisterstown. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, modern tile backslash and high end cabinets. Updated bathrooms. Walk-in closet with installed shelving system for the master bedroom. The whole house was freshly painted. Wood floor at the bedroom level and in the basement. Tile floor at the main level. High end laundry set. Fully finished basement, you can use the rec room as the fourth bedroom if needed, because there is a full bath in the basement. Fenced in backyard. Brand new deck using composite material - zero maintenance. Two assigned parking space right in front of the house. Come see and move in before the holiday!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

107 Breakers Edge Court

Beautiful Townhouse located in the highly sought after Port Aquia! So close and convenient to Quantico and I95. This traditional style colonial townhome walks into the middle level. Enter the foyer and see the shiny hardwood throughout the first floor. The oversized living area is great for entertaining . Enjoy the see through double-sided gas fireplace separating the living and dining rooms. Treasure the warmth of the gas fireplace on a cold winter night. Half bath included on main level.Spacious dining room and kitchen features gas cooking, a kitchen bar and stainless steel appliances.Updated deck with new floor boards for all your barbeques is right off the kitchen. Home also features 3 bedrooms and each with it's own full bath. You will relish the roominess in the bedrooms upstairs with their own private baths and walk-in closets. Master bedroom features luxury bath with soaking tub and shower. The basement features a bedroom, full bath and laundry area. There is room to grow with an unfinished recreation and storage area. Basement has a level walk-out to a privacy fenced backyard.Owner is leaving the washer and dryer. Home Warranty included. Be the first to see this home as it is too nice to stay on the market.
QUANTICO, VA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

38 Valley Crest Way

Become a FIRST OWNER of this BRAND NEW HOME in the very desirable Sudden Valley Community. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home offers great floor plan with luxury finishes and lots of natural light. Open concept kitchen with under cabinet lightning and pantry. Master Suite with Walk-in-Closet and spacious bathroom. Enjoy the view from the deck located off the dinning area. High ceilings, bonus room, many lien closets, oversized two car garage and long driveway, providing lots of parking. Close to gate 3 entrance and Marina Park.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

919 Halleck Drive

This contemporary townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, move-in ready with lots of potential, is located in the coveted Tuscarora Knolls community. Beautiful hardwood flooring and bay windows in both the living room and dining room. Casual breakfast eat-in kitchen facing towards a huge deck, the kitchen has a ceiling fan, recess lights, wood cabinets, ample granite countertops, and a large sink with new faucet and new disposal. Upper level bedrooms have vaulted ceilings, the luxury en suite with a ceiling fan, large soaking tub, oversized vanity, seperate shower, and a large walk-in closet with built-in shelves all around. Basement has a gas burning fireplace, entertainment/family room with walk-out to the patio leading to a fully fenced backyard. Basement also features a full bathroom, the hallway with a large built-in cabinet and shelves leading to a large office/bedroom with a closet, and a storage room on the outside.This home has a roof that is just 1+ year old, heat pump is 4 year old, smoke alarms, and sprinklers through out .This well desired community has strict rules with off-street parking, You are not OK nor ALLOWED to park in any RESERVED parking, you may park only at designated VISITOR parking and will still need a Temporary Parking Pass. Please be sure to contact and arrange with your real estate agent for a TEMPORARY PARKING PASS, it must be conspicuously displayed on the driver's side of the front and inside the windshield. Cars with no TEMPORARY PARKING PASS or not displayed properly will be towed immediately at the car owner's expense. This warm, cozy home shows well, please come find out for yourself, it won't last! Bring all offers by Friday Nov.12 , at 8:00 PM.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1000 Cold Bottom Road

Custom New England Country Colonial built with vintage materials hand-selected & used liberally: Such as random-width walnut floors; exposed beams; native stone. Visually interesting & spacious with lodge-style family room & kitchen; 3 fireplaces; 1st floor Master Suite with sitting room, walk-in closet & Master Bath; 2-story foyer with winding staircase; quest bedroom with fireplace; In-law apartment with separate entrance over 2-car attached garage & deck; 4-car detached carriage house with 4 offices & full bath above plus a Widows Walk; Covered front porch; brick patios; No Restrictions on this 3 acre corner lot surrounded by mountain laurel, dogwoods, stands of white oak and assorted native hardwoods. Conveniently located 30 mins. from Baltimore, 10 mins. from Hunt Valley & 5 mins. from I-83. All this within the Sparks/Hereford school zones.
Scribe

Murray Hill Spacious Flex 2 Bedroom. Stainless Kitchen, 24 Hr Doorman & Roof Deck. OPEN HOUSE BY APPT ONLY.

This spacious one-bedroom touts a private balcony, great light and open views. This is the largest one-bedroom line in the building. A spacious dining area off the galley kitchen has custom solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room is large enough to flex to a two- bedroom (with pre-approved room dividers.) Bathroom features imported Italian Carrera marble and tri-view medicine cabinet. In addition, this home comes with abundant closet space. A 24-hour doorman building, The Murray Hill has a fantastic staff with Resident Manager, a landscaped and furnished roof deck, and laundry on-site. Newly added amenity package offers membership to fully-equipped fitness center, tenant lounge and bicycle storage. Security Deposit: At Manhattan Skyline, we are always looking for ways to make your life easier. We make it easy to secure a new lease by working closely with third party guarantors such as Insurent, Jetty, and The Guarantors***Photos are for illustrative purpose only.
oucampus.org

1419 North La Rosa Drive

3 Bed + 2 Bath + Single level Home + 2 Car Garage + Private Pool/Spa - Close to ASU - Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded, single level home full of charm and character. A feeling of spaciousness greats you as you enter the great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Oversized kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to dining room - perfect for entertaining. Master suite has an en suite bathroom with granite countertops, white shaker cabinets, a walk in shower and French doors leading to the backyard. 2 secondary carpeted bedrooms. Backyard oasis features private pool and spa, covered patio and tons of yard space! Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Pool service are included with rent.
homestratosphere.com

Two-Story 5-Bedroom Modern Contemporary Home for a Narrow Lot with Balcony (Floor Plan)

Garage: 2-3 Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story 5-bedroom modern contemporary home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story contemporary home can be nestled into narrow lots with its 40′ wide modern floor plan. It features a 3-car garage, an open concept living, and an optional lower level complete with a family room and an additional bedroom.
