CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Radio DJ Chris Evans to switch on Marlow's 2021 Christmas lights

By Lily Morl
buckinghamshirelive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again, when the nights are drawing in and rumours are swirling about which famous face will do the Christmas light switch-on. For those living in Marlow, you best get ready to wrap up warm and welcome radio presenter Chris Evans, who has been announced as the...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

TikTok Speculates Whether Selena Gomez’s Reflection Is in Chris Evans’ Piano Video Amid Romance Rumors

Dropping more hints? Since fans initially started wondering about a potential romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, the Marvel star has added more fuel to the fire. After Evans, 40, posted an Instagram Story of him playing “Purple Rain” on the piano on Tuesday, October 26, a TikTok user reposted the clip with the caption, “Is that Selena?!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Inside the Magic

Chris Evans’s Buzz Lightyear Movie Gets Debut Date, NEW Sneak Peek

This morning on ABC’s Good Morning America, Michael Strahan confirmed that Chris Evans’s upcoming movie, Lightyear, will debut on June 17, 2022. Tim Allen became famous for voicing Buzz Lightyear — Woody’s (Tom Hanks) best friend — throughout the Toy Story saga, which includes four feature-length movies and multiple short films.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

What Chris Evans Brings To The Lead Role In Lightyear, According To The Toy Story Spinoff’s Director

When it was announced that Tim Allen would not voice Buzz Lightyear in the character’s upcoming spin-off movie, fans immediately wondered who would play the iconic Toy Story astronaut. After a bit of speculation, Disney found a suitably heroic replacement in Chris Evans, a.k.a Captain America. While it might be strange to hear a different voice come out of Buzz Lightyear’s mouth, Lightyear director Angus MacLane is thrilled for the new dimensions Chris Evans will bring to the role.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Watch Chris Evans As Buzz In 'Lightyear' Trailer

Disney Pixar has released the Lightyear trailer which features the voice of Marvel actor Chris Evans as the first and original Buzz Lightyear, based on the character featured in the Toy Story movies voiced by Tim Allen. "To infinity and … Experience the origin story of a Space Ranger in...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for new Toy Story movie Lightyear with Marvel's Chris Evans

A first look at Pixar's Toy Story prequel Lightyear has been unveiled in a new teaser trailer. The movie will see Marvel's Chris Evans voice the iconic character, with the film due out next summer. Our first glimpse shows Buzz Lightyear rocketing off towards the sun (and beyond), while also...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Radio#Marlow Council#Buckinghamshirelive
whdh.com

Chris Evans one of several stars to attend local charity’s 20th anniversary celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts native and Captain America actor Chris Evans attended a celebration in Beacon Hill for a local charity’s 20th anniversary last week. “The kids love him, and he just totally melts when it comes to the kids,” said Christopher’s Haven’s Executive Director Joyce Duvall. “He’s been with us for nine years, and never says no to anything we ask him to do.”
BOSTON, MA
POPSUGAR

Chris Evans Is Voicing Buzz in the New Toy Story Prequel — Here's Why He's Perfect

Buzz Lightyear is getting a bit of a makeover in Disney Pixar's 2022 movie Lightyear. The new animated film, a prequel to the Toy Story franchise, centers on the real astronaut Buzz Lightyear and tells the story that inspired the space-loving action figure we grew to love in the Toy Story movies. Tim Allen has long voiced the toy Buzz. However, along with looking slightly different (aka more real), Lightyear's Buzz Lightyear will also sound slightly different because Allen is out and Chris Evans is in.
MOVIES
WFMJ.com

Christmas music already? A Valley radio station flips the switch

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas... Z104 is the first radio station in the Valley to begin playing the holiday music. Last year, the station flipped the switch September 25th -- three months before Christmas. This year they waited a little bit longer until October 1st. VP and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy