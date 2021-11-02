CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BP profits surge as oil and gas prices bounce back

By PAN PYLAS
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUOe4_0cjzpUpY00
Britain Earns BP FILE - The logo of British Petroleum, BP, adorns a petrol station in west London, Aug. 4, 2020. Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster British oil giant BP's third-quarter profits, the company said Tuesday Nov. 2, 2021 (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) (Alastair Grant)

LONDON — (AP) — Soaring oil and gas prices tied to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic helped bolster British oil giant BP's third-quarter profits, the company said Tuesday.

BP said its underlying replacement cost profits — the industry standard — jumped to $3.3 billion in the three months ending in September, up from just $86 million in the same period a year earlier, when oil prices had slumped because of the pandemic. The third-quarter figure also was an increase of 18% from the previous quarter's $2.8 billion and ahead of analysts' expectations of about $3.1 billion.

“This has been another good quarter for BP — our businesses are generating strong underlying earnings and cash flow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said.

With its finances in better health, the company said it would reward shareholders with a $1.25 billion share-buyback program, which it said will be completed before it announces its full-year results.

Analysts questioned whether that was a good use of money, especially as world leaders have gathered in the Scottish city of Glasgow for a U.N. climate summit known as COP26 where the focus is on how to reduce carbon emissions.

“Generosity in good times is all well and good, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of long-term financial stability, particularly given the considerable spending on renewable and low-carbon projects that’s likely over the coming years,” said Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in London.

For now, it's clear that the oil business can be extremely lucrative if the price backdrop is favorable. Like others in the sector, BP has benefited from rising oil and gas prices in recent months, compared with last year when they fell sharply following the onset of the pandemic.

The company said it expects oil prices to remain supported over the coming months as inventory levels continue to be drawn down and as customers switch from gas to oil given the sharper price increases seen in wholesale gas markets.

BP said that if the international Brent crude oil measure remains above $60 a barrel, it should be able to buy back around $1 billion shares each quarter and increase its dividend by 4% annually through 2025.

It also said it has continued paying down its debt, which had jumped in early 2020 amid the oil price collapse. Its net debt stood at $32 billion, down from $32.7 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The nation’s average gas price has increased 1.8 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.41 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 15.1 cents from a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher than … Continue reading "Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles" The post Gas prices continue to creep up as oil struggles appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
Houston Chronicle

How high can oil prices go?

Former BP Chairman Bob Dudley said six years ago that oil prices would be lower for longer. But that was six years ago. Today, analysts are predicting higher for longer. Crude prices are at seven-year highs — above $80 a barrel — and analysts are betting that the bull market in energy has more room to run — at least through mid-2022. Some of the country’s biggest banks, such as Goldman Sachs, have forecast oil again reaching the mystical $100-a-barrel level; Bank of America is predicting oil will reach $120 by 2022.
TRAFFIC
International Business Times

BP Underlying Earnings Up On Surging Energy Prices

British energy giant BP said Tuesday that its bottom line was hit by an accounting charge in the third quarter, but underlying earnings rose strongly on the back of soaring oil prices. BP said in a statement that its net loss widened to $2.5 billion (2.1 billion euros) in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InvestorPlace

7 Oil Stocks That Could Be Portfolio Gushers as Prices Hit a 7-Year High

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal explained the opportunity in oil stocks succinctly. It begins by noting that Big Oil is generating massive cash flows on high oil prices. Those massive cash flows are leading to record revenues. That news in and of itself bodes well for oil...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Oil And Gas#Gas Prices#Crude Oil#Ap#British#Scottish#U N
Boston 25 News WFXT

BP warns of 'tight' gas market ahead as profits surge

LONDON — (AP) — BP reported soaring profits Tuesday on the back of surging oil and gas prices as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The British energy giant also warned that gas markets would remain “tight" over the coming months, which will likely further pressure household budgets.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

'Cash machine' BP boosts share buyback as profit surges

LONDON (Reuters) - BP added more than a billion dollars to its share buyback programme on Tuesday as it likened itself to a “cash machine” benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance in the third quarter. Natural gas and power prices around the world surged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Shropshire Star

BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30. Soaring oil and gas prices helped BP notch up a better-than-expected profit haul in the third quarter as the global economic recovery sends energy costs racing higher. The oil...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Higher Oil Prices Lift BP Profit In Third Quarter

BP’s third quarter adjusted net income was $3.32 billion, compared with $86 million a year earlier. BP said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. The last of the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AFP

Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic. After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago. US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans. The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
TRAFFIC
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.40 Per Gallon On Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices went up another two cents in Massachusetts over the past week. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in the state now averages $3.40. That’s just two cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. The changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy