CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Blast near Kabul hospital kills 3, wounds 16, medics say

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said. The blast went off at the entrance to the...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Taliban: Blast causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban official says an explosion has gone off in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties. A spokesman for the Taliban-run Interior Ministry wrote in a tweet that Tuesday’s blast went off at one of the gates to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military hospital. He said the number of casualties was not immediately known. He says special forces are at the scene. Kabul residents had heard two explosions in the area, and also reported the sound of gunfire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC13 Houston

Islamic State attack on Kabul hospital leaves 7 dead, 16 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Islamic State militants set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official said. It was one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pakistan announces 1-month cease-fire with Pakistani Taliban

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities Monday announced a month-long cease-fire with a key militant group behind numerous attacks on security forces and civilians over the last 14 years. Government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the cease-fire between the government of Prime Minister...
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawood
Birmingham Star

Taliban quest to build its own Air Force

By Taliban In Afghanistan Intend To Build Its Own Air ForceKabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban have expressed their intention to bolster an Air Force of their own alongwith inventory and skillset among its ranks, reported a news piece published in knewz.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Military Hospital#Shooting#Taliban#Interior Ministry#Islamic State
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
riviera-maya-news.com

17 killed in fiery crash at San Marcos Huixtoco toll booth

San Marcos Huixtoco, State of Mexico — The bodies of 17 people have been found after an accident along the Mexico-Puebla highway on Saturday. On Sunday, the Undersecretary General of the Government of the State of Mexico, Ricardo de la Cruz Musalem, confirmed the finding of 17 bodies burned beyond recognition in the deadly accident that also left five injured.
SAN MARCOS, TX
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

US military was tipped off about Iran-backed attack on troops in Syria, saving lives

EXCLUSIVE: The U.S. military was tipped off prior to an Iran-backed drone attack on a base in Syria housing American forces. Roughly 200 U.S. troops were evacuated by C-130 transport planes prior to the attack last week, while about two dozen remained at the small base, one military official told Fox News. While it was not clear what type of intelligence led to the tip, multiple officials say it saved lives.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Iranian Navy forces encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker

Iran's state media has published footage of a major incident in the Gulf of Oman, in which Tehran's forces said they ?foiled? the seizure of an oil tanker by the US as Washington looked to enforce its ban on Iranian oil exports. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that units...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy