RATP awarded Paris tramway T10 contract

Today, London’s National Gallery published the most detailed research so far into the role slavery played in the institution’s 197-year-old history. The data is focused on the period between 1824 and 1880, and names 67 individuals with either direct, familial, or more tangential connections to slavery.
Another 27 people named by researchers were involved with the abolitionist movement; yet another 27 had connections to both abolition and slavery. For example, the report mentions Thomas Lawrence, who painted both slave-owners and abolitionists.
The project was intended “to find out about what links to slave-ownership can be traced within the museum, and to what...
