The UK government has accused Brussels of “wilful misrepresentation” of its position on Northern Ireland, in the continuing row over the territory’s Brexit agreement.Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission’s vice-president, had warned that “not one” of the business representatives he had spoken to in Northern Ireland had asked him to “scrap the protocol” – the treaty that gives the area a special status.Mr Sefcovic said he was “increasingly concerned” that the UK government would “refuse to engage” with this fact “and embark on a path of confrontation”.The feeling was apparently endorsed by the Irish government, whose foreign minister Simon Coveney shared...

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO