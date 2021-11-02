CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Difference Between Winning An Election And A Mandate

Radio NB
 6 days ago

This week, Trey discusses his thoughts on the upcoming Virginia Gubernatorial Election and how election results are often...

radionb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Frank Miniter: Difference between Republicans and Democrats is freedom

A very smart person from the Left, a once self-described progressive who has become uncomfortable with labels since the Left went completely bonkers in 2020, was telling me that at least Democrats have an understandable narrative. "Democrats are for redistribution of wealth and power to the underprivileged," he said, "whereas you conservatives are for what?"
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
kusi.com

GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Radio NB

The Battle For 2024 & The Future Of The GOP

This week, Martha sits down with Washington Examiner Senior Political Correspondent & author, David Drucker, to discuss his new book, In Trump’s Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP. David invites listeners to gaze into the future of President Trump’s possible 2024 candidacy and explains how...
POLITICS
Radio NB

The Virginia Governor’s Race: A Lesson For Both Parties

This week, Bret sits down with former South Carolina Congressman & Host of The Trey Gowdy Podcast, Trey Gowdy, former Democratic Tennessee Congressman Harold Ford Jr., and Political Editor at the National Journal Josh Kraushaar to discuss the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Race on Election Day. Later, the panel shares what...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huma Abedin
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politico#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy