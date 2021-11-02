Wayne County Woman Arrested for Endangering Child

On Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 9:43 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof Sr, age 30 of Fayette, New York, following a domestic incident. During the incident, Roof subjected a female victim and a child to unwanted physical contact by shoving both and dragging the adult female by her hair. The incident occurred in the presence of three children all under the age of seventeen. Roof was located at his residence a short time later and placed into custody. Roof was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree, a violation, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Roof was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
