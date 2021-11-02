CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

Wayne County Woman Arrested for Endangering Child

By Greg Cotterill
 6 days ago

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Clyde woman following an investigation that occurred at the Clyde-Savannah Elementary School playground on...

FL Radio Group

Fayette Man Arrested After Domestic Dispute

On Friday, November 5th, 2021, at 9:43 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nicholas M. Roof Sr, age 30 of Fayette, New York, following a domestic incident. During the incident, Roof subjected a female victim and a child to unwanted physical contact by shoving both and dragging the adult female by her hair. The incident occurred in the presence of three children all under the age of seventeen. Roof was located at his residence a short time later and placed into custody. Roof was charged with two counts of harassment in the second degree, a violation, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. Roof was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
FAYETTE, NY
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested After Domestic Incident

A Wayne County man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a domestic incident Saturday in the Town of Rose. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Christopher T Allen Saturday afternoon after he allegedly grabbed his daughter by her hair and threw her out of their residence.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

2 Separate Child Endangerment Arrests in Seneca Falls

Friday night saw two arrests made by the Seneca Falls Police Department in separate cases of child endangerment. Just before 8:00pm Friday, Walter J Smithoover was arrested after reportedly subjecting a child under the age of seventeen to unwanted physical contact, causing minor injuries to the child. He was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
City
Clyde, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Savannah, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Burglary Suspect Arrested

Saturday night saw the arrest of a Seneca Falls man on multiple felony larceny charges. Seneca Falls Police arrested Derek H Hager just before 10:00pm Saturday following a complaint earlier in the day that he was attempting to break into cars at an East Bayard Street parking lot. Following an investigation, police found Hager to be in possession of stolen property. Among the items stolen were over $3,000 in power tools, a wallet, and a credit card. Hager was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility and will answer the charges against him at a later date.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Savannah Man Fights Niece in Lyons Cemetery

A Savannah man has been arrested after a physical altercation at a cemetery in the Town of Lyons. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Robert C Duncan Saturday morning after it is alleged he became irate with his niece during a ceremony at the cemetery and threw her to the ground and attempted to punch her. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment and is scheduled to answer the charges against him at a later date.
SAVANNAH, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Woman Arrested for Criminal Contempt

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest on Sunday (11/07) at 8:38 AM, of a Syracuse woman for Criminal Contempt in the first degree. Tamila S. Jackson-Kemp, age 28 of Dickerson Street, in the City of Syracuse was arrested following on investigation into a domestic incident that took place in the Town of Sodus. It is alleged that Ms. Jackson-Kemp messaged the protected party, in violation of an Order of Protection. Ms. Jackson-Kemp was previously convicted of violating the Order of Protection in August of 2020, thus resulting in the Criminal Contempt in the first degree charge on today’s date. She was transported to Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and will answer to the charge at a later date and time in the Town of Sodus.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Sterling Man Arrested on Wolcott Bench Warrant

A 29-year old Sterling man was arrested Thursday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued out of Wolcott Town Court. Charles Bennett is accused of failing to appear for aggravated unlicensed operation charge he faced. He was being held in Wayne County CAP Court.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

BREAKING: State to Close Willard Drug Treatment Campus in March

The Willard Drug Treatment Campus is one of six correctional facilities that will be shut down by New York State in March. In a memo obtained by Finger Lakes Daily News dot com, Anthony Annucci, Acting Commissioner of Corrections and Community Supervision, said the closures are the result of cost-cutting measures by the state. Annucci noted that while the decision to close these facilities like Willard was difficult, the “incarcerated population has continued to decline significantly and we must efficiently deploy our allocated staff and resources, while also operating the state prison system in a safe and appropriate manner.”
WILLARD, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Bath Man Accused of Throwing Beagle Puppy

State Police have arrested a Bath man on aggravated cruelty to animal charges. WETM television reports Christopher Quick was spotted by a neighbor allegedly throwing a beagle puppy against the pavement and striking it in the head. The animal suffered significant injuries, including to its eyes, and was treated by a local veterinarian before being placed into the custody of the Finger Lakes SPCA.
BATH, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrests Made in Two Separate Shootings in Ithaca

Ithaca Police have made two arrests in two separate shootings that happened last month in the city. 24-year old Reuben Alexander, of Ithaca, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon for an incident that happened on October 18th. Police say they recovered a loaded 40 caliber Glock handgun during Alexander’s arrest.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Attempted Stabbing in Geneva

A Geneva woman is facing felony charges after attempting to stab a person during a domestic incident. The City of Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of Bobbie K Beyers Thursday after allegedly violating an order of protection by making threats and attempting to stab the order’s protected party during a domestic incident.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Pedestrian Killed by Truck Friday in Ithaca

A fatal motor vehicle accident involving a commercial box truck and a pedestrian has been reported in Ithaca. Just before 10:00 Friday morning, Emergency Personnel responded to the 700 Block of Ithaca’s South Meadow Street. It was determined that the commercial box truck struck the pedestrian. Life saving measures were unsuccessful, however. The Ithaca Police Department says that the name of the person deceased is not being released and no tickets have been issued as of yet.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman That Drove Into Erie Canal Charged With DWI

Police have charged the Newark woman that drove her Chevy Silverado into the Erie Canal last month with driving while intoxicated. 57-year-old Melinda Miller was driving on Route 31 in Palmyra on October 12th when drove off the road and into the Canal. She was taken to Strong following the...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested for July Burglary

A Penn Yan man has been arrested on charges of burglary and grand larceny for an incident that happened back on July 1st. Tucker Parmelee was arrested on a warrant out of Penn Yan Village Court that alleges he unlawfully entered the residence of another person and stole 2-THOUSAND dollars.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

