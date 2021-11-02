Wayne County Woman Arrested for Endangering Child

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest on Sunday (11/07) at 8:38 AM, of a Syracuse woman for Criminal Contempt in the first degree. Tamila S. Jackson-Kemp, age 28 of Dickerson Street, in the City of Syracuse was arrested following on investigation into a domestic incident that took place in the Town of Sodus. It is alleged that Ms. Jackson-Kemp messaged the protected party, in violation of an Order of Protection. Ms. Jackson-Kemp was previously convicted of violating the Order of Protection in August of 2020, thus resulting in the Criminal Contempt in the first degree charge on today’s date. She was transported to Wayne County Jail to await CAP arraignment and will answer to the charge at a later date and time in the Town of Sodus.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO