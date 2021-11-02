Biden's Approach to Turkey has Washington Treading Water | Opinion
Indispensable allies don't behave like President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara's antagonism far outweighs its...www.newsweek.com
Indispensable allies don't behave like President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara's antagonism far outweighs its...www.newsweek.com
With his mental capacity gone. Biden has no business meeting with heavyweights on the world stage.
Everything was going fine until Biden was told they weren't talking about the Thanksgiving menu.
Maybe he made a remark like he does with black people in this country Remember if you don't vote for me you ain't black.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 52