Biden's Approach to Turkey has Washington Treading Water | Opinion

By Boris Zilberman
 6 days ago
Indispensable allies don't behave like President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Ankara's antagonism far outweighs its...

Comments / 52

Rattlehead
6d ago

With his mental capacity gone. Biden has no business meeting with heavyweights on the world stage.

The woofers
6d ago

Everything was going fine until Biden was told they weren't talking about the Thanksgiving menu.

Lorrie b
6d ago

Maybe he made a remark like he does with black people in this country Remember if you don't vote for me you ain't black.

POLITICO

Pentagon may not present Biden with nuclear options he wants

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It sure looks like the Pentagon is trying to stop President JOE BIDEN from reforming America’s nuclear posture to a less combative stance — setting up a showdown between DoD and the White House over a major national security decision.
Asbarez News

Turkey, Azerbaijan Shunned, Armenia Invited to Biden’s Democracy Summit

President Joe Biden has not invited Turkey and Azerbaijan to his upcoming Summit for Democracy, but has included Armenia on its guest list, according to a document obtained by Politico. In its reporting Politico said some countries, such as Turkey and Hungary, have not been invited surmising that a lack...
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
Axios

Biden's blunt talk

This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden. Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance. The big picture: While Biden administration staffers...
Daily Nebraskan

OPINION: Biden is boring — here’s how to work through it

During the night of the 2016 election, I was at practice for my high school’s one-act play. When the news anchors began to announce the victory of Donald Trump, my drama teacher leapt from her seat in the front row and hollered. Many of my small-town, Republican-raised classmates cheered with her. As a budding Democrat, I hid behind the thick curtain with some of my friends. We hugged each other without speaking, too young to really grasp what a Trump presidency meant for our country but sad nonetheless.
Washington Post

How Biden’s Afghan blunder is already endangering U.S. security

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. After overthrowing the Taliban government in Afghanistan in 2001, U.S. and NATO forces stayed in the country primarily to preclude the Taliban from regaining power and again providing sanctuary for terrorists threatening worldwide attacks. U.S. presidents voiced other reasons to remain, some important, some not. Mistakes were made and money wasted. The undeniable human cost was almost entirely caused by the terrorists’ continued barbarity.
