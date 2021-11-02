UPDATED boys soccer state tournament brackets after Round 1

How about an assist from a goalkeeper on a game-winning goal on the first day of the state soccer tournament?. Albuquerque High’s Julian Lucero accomplished that Tuesday afternoon, with the helper on Andrew Flores’ go-ahead goal in the 78th minute of the sixth-seeded Bulldogs’ 3-1 victory over visiting Rio Grande in the first round of the boys Class 5A tournament.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO