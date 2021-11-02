CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what it's like to live in one of Charlie Munger's windowless dorms

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
 6 days ago
New York, NY (CNN) — Billionaire Charlie Munger's controversial plans for a massive, windowless dorm at the University of California, Santa Barbara has left many wondering -- how is this even possible?. The answer is at the University of Michigan, where the Munger Graduate Residence Hall houses more than...

CNN

Glenn Youngkin's underage son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, top county election official says

(CNN) — Glenn Youngkin's 17-year-old son was turned away from a voting precinct on Election Day, the top election official for Fairfax County, Virginia told CNN on Friday. Elections officials were "made aware" on Friday morning of "concerns that a 17 yo male attempted on two occasions to vote on election day," Scott O. Konopasek, the Fairfax County General Registrar, said in a statement.
Billionaire Charlie Munger responds to criticism of his mostly windowless mega-dorm project: 'I'd rather be a billionaire and not be loved by everybody'

The billionaire Charlie Munger donated $200 million to the University of California, Santa Barbara. In exchange for the money, the school agreed not to change Munger's blueprints for a mega-dorm. The nearly windowless design has been lambasted by critics, which Munger has dismissed. The billionaire Charlie Munger isn't hearing criticism...
There's a Controversy Over Charlie Munger's Design for a Big Dorm at UCSB

Charlie Munger's architectural design for a new, large dormitory at the University of California, Santa Barbara is getting attention after an architect on the school's Design Review Committee quit because he thinks it doesn't include enough natural light. The 11-story, $1.5 billion building with 1.68 million square feet of space...
Dennis McFadden resigns over Charlie Munger’s USBC dorm

A consulting architect at University of California, Santa Barbara has resigned in protest over a mostly windowless mega-dorm financed and designed by billionaire Charlie Munger, slamming the project as a “social and psychological experiment with an unknown impact.”. The university has said the dorm was designed by Munger, the 97-year-old...
There could be a seismic shift in the labor market. Here's why

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — America's job market is showing signs of strength...
Charlie Munger
James Wyatt
Warren Buffett
'SNL' opening features a new face as Donald Trump

(CNN) — From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week's worth of controversial topics into its opening sketch, bringing a new cast member's impression of Donald Trump. The NBC variety show opened Saturday's episode with Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson,...
Advocates say this Build Back Better provision is exactly what local newsrooms need

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. The House version of the Build Back Better Act contains a provision that news media advocates have sought for years. It's a payroll tax credit that supports local news organizations for employing journalists. The Joint Committee on Taxation pegs it at $1.67 billion over 10 years.
'SNL,' often lamented by critics, draws rave reviews thanks to Cecily Strong

(CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" was, in the words of one reviewer, an "instant classic," which is something of a rarity, since critics love to lament that the variety show's best days are long gone.
Perlroth: Spyware is 'worst nightmare' for journalists

