Carole Baskin sues Netflix over footage featured in 'Tiger King' sequel

Carole Baskin is baring her teeth at Netflix.

The big cat advocate filed a lawsuit against the streamer and the production company, Royal Goode Productions, responsible for the upcoming “ Tiger King ” sequel, TMZ reports .

Variety notes that Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, filed suit in Tampa, Fl. on Monday.

Per the documents, Baskin said the company is breaching a contract by using footage of her and her husband as the contract they originally signed only gave them rights for the first documentary.

“Understanding that the Appearance Releases limited Royal Goode Productions’ use of the footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue to the single, initial documentary motion picture, the Baskins believed that any sequel – though odious – would not include any of their footage,” the document reads, per Variety .

She requested that a judge force Netflix to remove the footage not only from trailers but also from the series.

In the suit, she reportedly alleged that the footage and visuals used in the trailer “misrepresent reality.”

TMZ reports that she believes “producers are simply rehashing/repackaging it to make it seem like she's given new interviews or insight.”

This isn’t the first time Baskin has taken issue with how she was portrayed in the original documentary.

The 60-year-old rose to fame overnight with the release of the Netflix series about big cat owners with an endless feud, however, she noted that the streamer “betrayed” her and “exaggerated” her dispute with Joe Exotic.

"I felt betrayed by them. We worked with the producers for five years. When they came to us they said what they were working on was 'Blackfish' for big cats,” she told Fox in January.

Baskin says that everyone involved was "on board," hoping to help create a show called "Stolen Wildlife" in which Joe Exotic would be involved for five minutes.

Instead, Baskin claims she fell into a project that was more about a nonexistent feud with Joe Exotic rather than a show about the treatment and handling of big cats in captivity.

"They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be," she said. "The whole premise behind [the show] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I've never had a conversation with Joe. I've never even spoken to him," she explained.

The series also focused largely on the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis, who went missing years ago. The series seemed to imply that Baskin was responsible, a sentiment that was shared by Lewis’ family .

Baskin has called the rumors baseless and denied playing a role in his death.

Since the massive success of “Tiger King”in 2020, Baskin has taken full advantage of the fame by joining the cast of “Dancing with the Stars ,” gaining control of Joe’s zoo , and releasing a new video game to teach people about tiger conservation.

