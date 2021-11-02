CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Companies That Went Public in October

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Early adopters. Black Friday shoppers. Folks who shout "First!" in the comments section online. If you're the kind of person who likes to be at the front of the line, investing in IPO stocks just might be for you.

What's an IPO stock, you ask? Well, basically, there are two kinds of companies in this world -- those you can invest in (like Apple, or Ford Motor Co.), and those you can't (like Chick-Fil-A ... or SpaceX). The ones you can invest in are only investable, though, because they've gone through the IPO process, conducted an "initial public offering" of stock, and put their stock up for public sale.

And here's the good news for folks who like to be first in line: every month of the year, multiple companies decide to go from private to public by conducting an IPO. The month of October has already seen restaurateur First Watch (NASDAQ:FWRG), coconut water hawker Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), and fashionista Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) "go public."

Here's what you might want to know about them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2CeG_0cjzknGA00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. First Watch

Easily my favorite of this batch of newly publicly traded companies, First Watch runs a chain of 423 restaurants that specialize in breakfast (hence, "first"), but stay open through lunch. In 2019 -- just before the pandemic hit and ruined eating out for everyone -- First Watch notched its 28th consecutive quarter of rising same-store sales growth, and in 2020, Market Force's annual consumer study named First Watch "America's Favorite Restaurant Brand."

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence show that First Watch has already begun recovering from the pandemic, too, earning positive profits in each of the first two quarters of this year -- and on Nov. 8, First Watch is scheduled to make its first earnings report as a public company, potentially making it three in a row.

And here's the best part: I've patronized the chain myself for years, but wasn't paying close enough attention -- and didn't notice when on Oct. 1, it went public, opening at $21 a share. Luckily, nearly a month after its IPO, First Watch stock still costs close to what it did on IPO day -- just $21 and change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A110u_0cjzknGA00
Image source: Getty Images.

2. The Vita Coco Company

Continuing the theme of investing in companies that make things you can eat (and drink), our next IPO contender is The Vita Coco Company, maker and distributor of such tasty beverages as Vita Coco Coconut Water (indeed, it says it's "the global leader in coconut water") and Runa clean energy drinks.

Founded in 2004, Vita Coco has been in business for nearly two decades -- but it's been public for just over a week. The stock IPO'ed on Oct. 21 at $15 a share -- but has already gone on sale, trading down as low as $13 on Thursday. Curiously, though, nothing much bad has happened to Vita Coco to explain the drop. Indeed, in contrast to First Watch's rather rough 2020, Vita Coco reported positive, and even growing profits all through the pandemic, and has continued to be profitable into the new year.

And Vita Coco seems to be growing in popularity. According to the company's prospectus, 2021 sales were up 33% over 2020 levels. Tasty!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQkHS_0cjzknGA00
Image source: Getty Images.

3. Rent the Runway

Last but not least, we shift gears with Rent the Runway. The most recent IPO on this list, the company that promises women "unlimited access to that feeling of confidence and power that comes from an amazing outfit" -- by renting it to them -- went public just last week, opening on Wednesday at $23 a share.

However, Rent the Runway stock then dipped below its IPO price, and continued falling throughout the day, ultimately closing below $19 a share. As a result, anyone who didn't jump the gun too soon now has the chance to buy this stock for nearly a 20% discount off its sticker price.

Would that be a good idea, though? It depends on your tolerance for risk.

In contrast to First Watch and Vita Coco, Rent the Runway can't seem to buy or rent a profit -- at least not yet. Unprofitable since its foundation, and burdened with more than $300 million in net debt, the company didn't exactly enter the stock market from a position of strength, and that seems reflected in its stock price.

It just goes to show: It may be exciting to see a new company join the market, but not every IPO stock will be a winner, and newer investors in particular should be cautious about jumping into a hot IPO too soon. If you want to play it safe, consider waiting six months or more before investing in an IPO, so you can get a feel for how a company performs over the course of a couple quarters.

But just because you don't buy, doesn't mean you can't window shop.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action and recent news affecting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), four stocks I am keeping my eye on this week. Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Goldman Sachs Crushes Expectations Once Again

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) released its third-quarter earnings in mid-October, continuing a massively successful year for the investment banking giant. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Oct. 18, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss the numbers and what investors need to keep in mind. Jason...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging's Stock Jumped 11% in October and Continues to Rise

After plunging 12% in September, shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), a company dedicated to developing EV-charging infrastructure, rebounded strongly in October and climbed 11.2%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the company's announcements regarding two deals electrified some investors' optimism last month, the stock's recent gains can...
STOCKS
Inc.com

This Company Has a Public Playbook for Developing Great Company Culture

Even before he officially started his company, Ryan Breslow knew that its culture would be make-or-break. He knew it before he hired his first 10 staffers; before he built his first product. Heck, he knew it before he pivoted from a cryptocurrency research project in college to a fast-growing digital-checkout business.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Ipo#Same Store Sales#Ford Motor Co#Spacex#Fwrg#First Watch Easily#Market Force#First Watch America#Favorite Restaurant Brand
beincrypto.com

Total Value of Bitcoin Held by Public Companies Has Surpassed $15 Billion

Almost 230,000 bitcoin are held by corporate treasuries of publicly traded companies, after the recent rally, its total value has exceeded $15 billion. The list is topped by MicroStrategy (114,042) and Tesla (42,902), and also includes Square, Coinbase, and Galaxy Digital among others. MicroStrategy’s CEO Michael Saylor has become the most vocal advocate of converting corporate treasuries to bitcoin since his company first started adding the crypto asset to its reserves back in 2020. This was considered a highly controversial move at the time. However, the market has taken kindly to this transformation as the company stock that was hovering at around $150 at the time of the initial purchase has appreciated significantly, closing at $800 last Friday.
STOCKS
bizjournals

Dallas SPAC successfully merges with Bird, taking the electric scooter company public

A Dallas-based blank-check company successfully completed its merger with electric scooter company Bird, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. Switchback II Corp., led by former oil and gas executives, raised $300 million in an IPO in January to target a company in energy transition or sustainability “in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.” The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, announced in May it had struck a deal with Santa Monica-based Bird. Switchback did not respond to request for comment.
DALLAS, TX
mxdwn.com

Devolver Digital Goes Public With Sony Purchasing a Minority Stake in the Company

Today marks a very important day in the storied history of one of the largest and arguably most respected indie publishers in the world, Devolver Digital. After several years of being an independent private company, they finally made themselves public on the London Stock Exchange, and what an amazing first day they had. Upon going public, the company was quickly valued at a very high margin, roughly $950 million, just falling short of the $1 billion mark. On top of that, they’ve already received minority stakes from two major players in the gaming industry, Chinese powerhouse NetEase and Sony, both of whom purchased 8% and 5% stock respectively. In doing this, Devolver Digital is now the largest ever US-based company to go public on the London Stock Exchange in history.
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

Indie darling publisher Devolver Digital is now a publicly traded company

Chances are that you’ve played a game published by Devolver Digital. Founded in 2009, Devolver has brought a ton of indie games with an edge into the zeitgeist, from Hotline Miami to Carrion to Inscryption. Now, the prominent publisher has gone public. As announced on the Devolver website, the publisher...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the Nasdaq on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose. (Updated November 5, 2021 to reflect that NerdWallet went public on Nasdaq, not NYSE.)
BUSINESS
hardcoregamer.com

Devolver Digital Becomes Publicly Traded Company, Acquires Three More Studios

Devolver Digital has come a long way as a publisher since it was founded in 2009, going from re-releases and remakes of Serious Sam games to an entire stable of acclaimed and award-worthy indie games. And today they’ve taken what could be their biggest step possible, as they became a publicly-traded company and entered the London Stock Exchange as the largest-valued US company to debut on the AIM sub-market, valued at a whopping $950 million.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

PriceRunner Acquired by Major Private Company—Will It Ever Be Public?

Consumer sales isn't the only way to benefit from the e-commerce boom. PriceRunner knows this firsthand—the Swedish comparison shopping platform has grown its presence enough to get acquired by major retail bank Klarna. Article continues below advertisement. PriceRunner isn't public and neither is its new parent company. Still, the fintech...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Tax software company Avalara makes 3rd acquisition since start of October

Seattle-based tax software company Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) has acquired 3CE Technologies, a commodity classification company headquartered in Montreal. With 3CE, Avalara has now acquired three companies since the start of October. An Avalara spokesperson said the companies are not disclosing financial terms of the deal, which was announced Tuesday.
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

WeWork Finally Went Public: Key Takeways for Investors

When WeWork (NYSE:WE) finally became a publicly traded company on Oct. 21 through a SPAC merger, the long and dramatic saga leading up to its IPO finally came to an end. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Oct. 22, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Toby Bordelon discuss the story of WeWork.
BUSINESS
builtinchicago.org

These 5 Companies Raised Chicago’s Biggest Funding Rounds in October

A busy month of fresh investments brought plenty of activity to Chicago tech companies in October. Read on to see which local companies led the way in VC activity last month. An online grocery store set to open its first location in Chicago early next year raised $4 million last month. The store is catered to online orders that can be picked up, skipping the in-store shopping experience. The startup will allow customers to shop on its app or online and can pick up their items when they are ready, similar to other curbside services.
CHICAGO, IL
usf.edu

Winn-Dixie parent company officially scraps plan to go public

Southeastern Grocers, the Jacksonville-based parent company of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket chains, is officially pulling the plug on its plans to take the company public — at least for the time being. The company filed notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday, asking to withdraw its registration...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
defpen

Microsoft Unseats Apple As The World’s Most Valuable Public Company

Microsoft has a new title, the world’s most valuable public company. After Apple revealed that it had taken a $6 billion hit due to supply chain constraints, Microsoft soared past Apple with a value of $2.49 trillion. However, Apple is not far behind with a value of $2.46 trillion. Furthermore, Apple could soon retake the lead as the world’s most valuable company. The tech giant holds the distinction as being the first public company to hit a $1 trillion valuation and the first public company to hit a $2 trillion valuation.
BUSINESS
esportznetwork.com

FaZe Clan Becomes Public Company Through Merger

Esports and gaming brand FaZe Clan announced this week that the company plans to go public on the NASDAQ stock market thanks to a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. FaZe Clan Becomes Public Company. One of the largest organizations in the esports and gaming industry will now...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Outdoor Lifestyle Company Solo Brands CEO on Going Public, International Expansion

Solo Brands ($DTC), maker of steel wood-burning stoves and other outdoor brands, made its NYSE debut on Thursday. CEO John Merris stopped by Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the decision behind the IPO and the company's experience in direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce. Merris said that after going public the immediate goal for the company is to focus on overseas expansion. "Internationally, there's been a lot of demand and chatter from our customers of wanting us to launch there," he said.
LIFESTYLE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
137K+
Followers
66K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy