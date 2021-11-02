Jacksonville State University to host a Moderna vaccine clinic
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jacksonville State University will host a Moderna vaccine clinic on Thursday, November 4.
The clinic will be at Kennamer Hall on the university's campus. The clinic opens at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.
First, second, third and booster shots will be available to those who qualify. Walk-ins will be accepted, however staff recommends you pre-register.
To register for your shot, follow this link .
