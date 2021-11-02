CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State University to host a Moderna vaccine clinic

CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Opbxr_0cjzkfCM00

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Jacksonville State University will host a Moderna vaccine clinic on Thursday, November 4.

The clinic will be at Kennamer Hall on the university’s campus. The clinic opens at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Some Birmingham area school districts drop mask requirements

First, second, third and booster shots will be available to those who qualify. Walk-ins will be accepted, however staff recommends you pre-register.

To register for your shot, follow this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Mississippi begins scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the agency will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children five to 11-years-old after 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5 for appointments that will begin on Monday, November 8. Officials said appointments will be available on the MSDH website for all county […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Search underway for missing UA student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a missing University of Alabama student who was last seen Sunday morning. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 20-year-old Garrett Winston James Walker was last seen leaving a bar on Greensboro Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday. Walker’s parents reported […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Education
Jacksonville, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Health
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
Birmingham, AL
Health
CBS 42

Alabama mental health group seeks stories of people thriving

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) —  An Alabama-based nonprofit group is calling for people to talk about something people don’t like to talk about: mental health. The group “Wings Across Alabama” is asking for people to share their struggles and triumphs in mental health. Unlike a lot of people with similar stories, Wayne Walter is open when […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

WATCH: Alabama voting rights icons honored at ADAH with bronze statues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) held a dedication to honor two of the state’s leading female advocates for voting rights. Both Pattie Ruffner Jacobs and Amelia Boynton Robinson will be immortalized at ADAH with their own bronze busts that will be placed in the Statuary Hall of the […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy