Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEConte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO