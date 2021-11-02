CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

53-year-old man injured following a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township (Holland, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaDcV_0cjziEdH00
53-year-old man injured following a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township (Holland, MI)Nationwide Report

A 53-year-old Holland man received injuries after a traffic collision in Holland Township Monday morning.

According to a witness, the man was driving on Riley Street, close to Dogwood Lane at about 9:45 a.m. when his car veered off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

53-year-old man injured following a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township

November 2, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
City
Holland Township, NJ
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mi Rrb
Nationwide Report

1 dead, another injured after a traffic collision on Arby Avenue; Jonathan Wilson arrested for DUI (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, a single-vehicle accident killed one person and injured another on Arby Avenue while officers arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson on suspicion of DUI. The fatal car crash took place at 3 p.m. near the intersection with Babiana Street. The early reports showed that Wilson was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y westbound on Arby Avenue at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the intersection, its underside contacted the roadway surface due to elevation change. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and spin. The vehicle continued to rotate when it landed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Andres Trujillo killed after a hit-and-run crash on SR-395 (Pasco, WA)

On Sunday morning, an auto-pedestrian accident took the life of 46-year-old Andres Trujillo on State Route 395 near Eltopia. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at 11 AM, 11 miles north of Pasco. The early reports showed that Trujillo’s vehicle was parked along the shoulder of southbound 395 and he was outside his vehicle, securing his load.
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
Nationwide Report

A 73-year-old man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian accident in the southwest valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday morning, a 73-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the sidewalk in the southwest valley. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at about 8:50 a.m. on S. Rainbow Boulevard south of W. Robindale Road at the private drive to 7800 S. Rainbow Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that a pedestrian was walking northbound on Rainbow Boulevard on the east sidewalk when he got struck by a Chrysler Sebring as he was crossing a private drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Kimberly E Rosoto died after a car crash near Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, 54-year-old Kimberly E Rosoto, a Graham woman, lost her life following a single-vehicle crash near Puyallup. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 512, near Canyon Road East. The early reports showed that the two women were traveling east in a 2005 Nissan Altima when their car swerved off the road and hit a tree.
PUYALLUP, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy