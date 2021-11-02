53-year-old man injured following a single-vehicle accident in Holland Township (Holland, MI) Nationwide Report

A 53-year-old Holland man received injuries after a traffic collision in Holland Township Monday morning.

According to a witness, the man was driving on Riley Street, close to Dogwood Lane at about 9:45 a.m. when his car veered off the roadway and hit a guardrail.

