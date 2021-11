STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MINISO, a popular “$10 and under” retailer is opening its first New York store in the Staten Island Mall. The grand opening for the discount retailer on Saturday, Nov. 6 was timed to have fully-stocked shelves in time for holiday shopping, according to MINISO. In addition, the first 100 shoppers at the grand opening will receive free goodie bags and customers can enter a raffle to win gift vouchers of up to $300. Social media influencers will also be on hand to participate in the festivities.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO