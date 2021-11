Finch, the new Tom Hanks movie about an inventor who builds an android to join him and his dog on a cross-country journey in a post-apocalyptic world, is finally out in the wild after years of planning, filming, and multiple delayed release dates. But, unlike Hanks’ titular character, you don’t have to go out into a world decimated by the sun to watch the sci-fi adventure, as you can watch Finch streaming from the comfort (and safety) of your own home. Below we will break down how to catch the new movie from Miguel Sapochnik, the director behind the chaotic “Battle of the Bastards” on Game of Thrones.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO