CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Josh Heupel details how Kentucky will target Wan’Dale Robinson

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIy2Y_0cjzgZi200

Junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has totaled 58 receptions for 645 yards and five touchdowns for Kentucky this season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel discussed the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Robinson ahead of the Vols’ (4-4, 2-3 SEC) playing at Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) in Week 10.

“They’re going to target him, or try to target him, just because of his skillset,” Heupel said of Robinson. “Extremely fast, reliable as far as catching the football. Creates a bunch of explosive plays. He’s able to do that with some short and intermediate passes, screen game, and then some isolations out on the outside. He’s somebody that we’ve got to know where he’s at the entire game.”

Kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference divisional matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ds74B_0cjzgZi200

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops praises Hendon Hooker, looks back on working with Josh Heupel

Ahead of Saturday’s rivalry clash, Mark Stoops had high praise for Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. “He’s making unbelievably quick decisions. … Very confident, making quick decisions, for playing as fast as they do and him making such good decisions, so few turnovers. … Very impressive,” Stoops said of the transfer from Virginia Tech on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rick Barnes shares high praise for Josh Heupel, Tennessee football program

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Rick Barnes is heading into his seventh season as Tennessee’s men’s basketball coach. And it’s clear that he loves being a part of the Vols’ athletic program. In fact, Barnes shared how much he enjoys being around Knoxville and all of Tennessee’s sports programs...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
CBS Sports

Laces Out: Josh Heupel making his mark at Tennessee, Ole Miss has a chance to enter nation's elite tier

Every now and then you see first-year coaches show glimmers of promise at major programs -- at times more than you'd expect given the breadth of rebuilds and the necessary growing pains that come with it. Such is the case at Tennessee under Josh Heupel, a hire that received more criticism than praise when the Volunteers gave him keys to the orange Cadillac at the time of his arrival.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said on Wednesday of Tennessee's open week

Tennessee entered its open date this week with a 4-4 record (2-3 in SEC play) following a draining 52-24 loss at then-No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Now first-year head coach Josh Heupel and the Vols have an extra week to get several key players healthy, give extra work to their younger players and reserves in practice and get a head start on preparing for next week's game at Kentucky. After practice on Wednesday morning, Heupel met with the media on campus in Knoxville for his lone press conference of the week.
TENNESSEE STATE
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel Meets With Media During Bye Week

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the local media Wednesday. The Vols are halfway through their bye week as they prepare for a matchup with Kentucky. Heupel said his team has done good-on-good work this week while also beginning preparation for next week’s matchup with a top-15 Kentucky team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Heupel details Vols' open date week of practices

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has an open date in Week 9. First-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media Wednesday and discussed the Vols’ week of practice. “Good day of practice with our guys today,” Heupel said. “It is the first day that we have been on the field. Monday was a brief lift for them, and yesterday we got an opportunity to kind of push forward on this week. You guys know, I said it after the ball game (at Alabama) too, important that we get a bunch of guys healthy here this week. That will be really important for us, and then, opportunity for us to continue to sharpen our skills and get better too. A little bit more good-on-good work and then a little bit of Kentucky (preparation) too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#American Football#Sec
On3.com

Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee plans for bye week

First-year head coach Josh Heupel couldn’t have asked for a better timed bye week. Tennessee is off in Week 9, and after last weekend’s performance, the Volunteers will have plenty to work on. Heupel and Tennessee went on the road to face the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, where the Volunteers fell 52-24. Tennessee allowed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to complete 31 of his 43 passing attempts for 371 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while running back Brian Robinson Jr. ran 26 times for 107 yards and three scores. All the while, Young added two rushing touchdowns of his own, aiding Alabama in its 31-10 second-half advantage. After jumping out to an early lead, Tennessee faltered — and now, according to Heupel, the 4-4 Volunteers will use their bye to reset.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Josh Heupel said during Vols' open date

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) has its open date in Week 9. The Vols lost, 52-24, at Alabama in Week 8 and will return to action Nov. 6 at Kentucky. First-year head coach Josh Heupel met with media Wednesday and discussed Tennessee’s team during its open date. Below is a transcript of Heupel’s media availability provided by the University of Tennessee.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead of Kentucky Game

Josh Heupel spoke to the media Wednesday morning during his weekly appearance on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference. Here’s everything the Vols’ head coach had to say before Tennessee’s matchup with Kentucky. Heupel opening statement: We finished up our Wednesday practice. Guys had a really good day on the grass...
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy