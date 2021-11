Companies are running the numbers this week as they comb through recently released guidance on how to implement President Biden's Covid-19 vaccination mandate. According to the guidance released Thursday from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), employers with at least 100 employees must offer workers up to four hours of paid time during business hours to get the vaccine and paid time off to recover from the effects of the shots if needed.

