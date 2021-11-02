CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Friend MTS Boosts Leadership Team

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company known as a global provider of content protection technology products has named a SVP of Sales and Strategy for the Americas. This individual will oversee business development for Friend MTS’ full suite of managed anti-piracy...

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Compass adds Chris Burell and Alex Page to Atlanta leadership team

Compass has enjoyed significant growth over the past year and during the third quarter of 2021, the real estate technology company made two major additions to its Atlanta leadership team. Industry professionals Chris Burell and Alex Page both joined Compass, as the managing director of Compass Georgia and the regional senior luxury marketing lead for Compass Atlanta, respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
Motorsport.com

Liberty: We had to boost team values for F1 “ecosystem”

At the recent US GP team bosses noted that their organisations are set to become more profitable, thanks in large part to the introduction of the budget cap in 2021, which has reined in the spending of the big players. Teams have also benefited from a more favourable Concorde Agreement,...
MOTORSPORTS
Radio Business Report

TVSquared Appoints Wogan For Key Revenue Role

Converged TV ad measurement and attribution firm TVSquared has a new Chief Revenue Officer. At the same time, the company is welcoming a new SVP of Identity and Partnerships.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

H&R Block Welcomes Four New Vice Presidents to Leadership Team

Company announces new vice presidents of Financial Services, People and Culture, Global Consumer Tax. KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 03, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced four new vice presidents to aid in business growth and to further support its customers and associates. John Thompson has joined the company as Financial Services Vice President, Products. Charlene Wilson and Kate O’Connor have been promoted to Vice President, People and Culture for Global Consumer Tax; and Vice President, People and Culture for Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services, respectively. Erin Turley has been promoted to Vice President, International and Integrated Delivery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Deadline

A+E Studios Expands Leadership Team, Names Lucia Gervino Head of Production

EXCLUSIVE: A+E Studios is bolstering its leadership team, hiring former Amazon Studios exec Lucia Gervino as Head of Production. Additionally, finance executive Valerie Spiller has been promoted to SVP, Head of Production Finance; veteran film and television production and distribution executive TPaul Miller joins as SVP, Strategy & Operations, and producer Tom Lerner joins as VP Creative Affairs. All are based in Los Angeles. In her new role, Gervino is charged with overseeing all domestic and international original scripted productions, event series, and movies. Current productions include the legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer from creator David E. Kelley and based...
BUSINESS
petbusiness

W.F. Young Adds Three New Positions to Leadership Team

W.F. Young, owners of the Absorbine brand of equine products and The Missing Link brand of pet products, hires three key leaders for critical roles that will support the rapid growth the company is experiencing and help drive new business and innovation as W.F. Young plans for its 130th year in business.
PETS
Business Insider

BBG Promotes Two Executives In Leadership Team Reorganization, Appoints CTO

The firm promoted Chief Operating Officer Bill Britain to a new position as President of Assessment and Senior Managing Director Grant Griffin, MAI, to a new position as President of Valuation. Mr. Britain has served in the commercial real estate services industry for more than 25 years. Before his promotion...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Super League Gaming#Fox Sports Enterprises
Radio Business Report

Tips For Greater Online Team Engagement

Getting engagement from your team members during an online meeting is a challenge. F. First, how to incentivize them to turn on their cameras is still a question without an easy answer. Second, how to keep them from multitasking while you run the meeting is a near impossible goal. Third, how to you make the meeting worth everyone’s time remains a key need.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Radio Business Report

‘Brand Lift’ Added To Veritonic Platform

Audio creative research and analytics firm Veritonic has added “brand lift” to its platform’s campaign reporting capabilities. What does this mean for Veritonic clients?. “The addition of brand lift further solidifies the platform’s position as the only provider of end-to-end research, data and insights for the audio industry, providing its users with a comprehensive view of their audio advertising effectiveness and the key drivers behind it,” New York-based Veritonic claims.
TECHNOLOGY
Travel Weekly

Great Little Breaks’ leadership team completes management buyout

The senior leadership team of Great Little Breaks parent HotelshopUK has completed a management buyout of the company. The buyout, by managing director Diana Evans (pictured centre), finance director Craig Newcombe (pictured left) and operations director Robert Veale (pictured right), aims to facilitate the company’s next growth phase. Other directors...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ALFI Names New Leadership Team Comprised of Media, Advertising and Technology Veterans

Current Board Member and Media & Advertising Executive, Peter Bordes, Appointed Interim CEO. Veteran Technology Executive David Gardner Named CTO. Veteran Aerospace Executive and ALFI largest Shareholder, Jim Lee, Named Chairman of the Board. ALFI , an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, announced significant changes to its senior leadership team,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

Generali Acquires Italy Insurer Cattolica to Boost Domestic Market Leadership

Italy’s top insurer Generali sealed its 1.17 billion euro ($1.36 billion) takeover of smaller rival Cattolica on Friday in a move aimed at cementing its domestic market leadership. On the last day of Generali’s buyout offer, investors had tendered shares equivalent to 60.8% of Cattolica’s capital, bourse data showed. Along...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Three essential habits for high performing leadership teams

The theme for next quarter’s Amplifiers™ is Leading Performance: High Performing Teams. When I ask leaders what makes a high performing team, they usually tag trust. Trust is a feature of high performing teams, but it’s a by-product, not a key driver. For high performance, three elements shape outcomes:. Relationships:...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
martechseries.com

Synthesio Announces New Appointments to its Senior Leadership Team

Synthesio, the leading solution in AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence (AICI), today announced the appointment of two additional experienced professionals to its leadership team. Karine Fillion has joined as Deputy Managing Director, and Lauren O’Connor was promoted to VP of Global Account Management. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Adrien Menard, Co-founder...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stratifyd Builds Momentum by Strengthening Leadership Team With Two New Hires

Forrester Analyst Kjell Carlsson, PhD joins the company and Stratifyd taps Seth Tyree to spearhead the platform’s Pharma Insights unit. Stratifyd, the leading provider of experience analytics solutions powered by Smart AI™, is proud to announce two new additions to Stratifyd’s leadership team. Kjell Carlsson, PhD, former Forrester Principal Analyst, will join as Executive Vice President of Product Strategy, while Seth Tyree joins as Stratifyd’s Senior Vice President of Strategy, Pharma Insights.
BUSINESS
builtinchicago.org

How to Climb the Career Ladder to Product Team Leadership

Picture this: You’re in the back seat of your parents’ car after school. Signs whiz past in a blur, but suddenly magnificent golden arches take shape in the distance. You plead for a Happy Meal box concealing the shiny, oil-glossed treat you crave, but your mom delivers the final humbling blow to seal your fate: “No; we’ve got food at home.”
CHICAGO, IL
TechRadar

Mailchimp and Shopify team up in ecommerce boost

Mailchimp has announced a new partnership that allows users of its email marketing software to directly integrate with Shopify's ecommerce platform. Both new and existing users of the two companies will now be able to connect their Mailchimp account with their Shopify storefront through a direct integration which eliminates the need for third-party tools and manual data transfers.
INTERNET
The Drum

Splendid Unlimited invests in upskilling its future leadership and consulting teams

Splendid Unlimited, part of agency group UNLIMITED, has partnered with The Software Institute’s Global Enablement Programme, which fast-tracks entry to IT via multi-disciplined diplomas. The partnership combines Splendid Unlimited’s specialist architecture and industry knowledge of Acquia with The Software Institute’s recruitment, training, and continuous professional development platform to train Acquia consultants at scale building a dedicated Acquia centre of excellence.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Massey Henry Expands Executive Team, Strengthening Its Ability to Build More Diverse Leadership Teams Across Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021-- Massey Henry, Canada’s newest executive search and board advisory firm specializing in financial services and the public sector, is proud to announce the appointment of two industry leaders to its executive team. Elaine Lajeunesse joins as partner and head of the Leadership Practice, and Clio Straram joins the firm’s Advisory Board of prominent industry veterans.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy