Friend MTS Boosts Leadership Team

Company announces new vice presidents of Financial Services, People and Culture, Global Consumer Tax. KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 03, 2021 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // - H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced four new vice presidents to aid in business growth and to further support its customers and associates. John Thompson has joined the company as Financial Services Vice President, Products. Charlene Wilson and Kate O’Connor have been promoted to Vice President, People and Culture for Global Consumer Tax; and Vice President, People and Culture for Strategy/Small Business and Financial Services, respectively. Erin Turley has been promoted to Vice President, International and Integrated Delivery.
