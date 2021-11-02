Election Day in Durham, 12 Wake County municipalities; redistricting pushes others to 2022

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham and 12 municipalities in Wake County are holding elections on Tuesday — but there are a few big cities and towns in central North Carolina that aren’t.

Polls across the state opened at 6:30 a.m.

In Durham, voters will choose their next mayor and city council members. Retired Superior Court Judge Elaine O’Neal is expected to become Durham’s next mayor – her only competition, City Council Member Javiera Caballero, suspended her campaign weeks ago. O’Neal would become the city’s second female mayor. The first female mayor was Sylvia Kerckhoff who was elected in 1993 and served two terms.

In Chapel Hill, voters will decide on candidates for mayor and four town council seats.

There are also several bond measures on ballots across in towns across the area including Apex, Garner, Fuquay-Varina and Morrisville.

In Morrisville, residents will get to vote on up to $37 million in bonds that will allow for public safety measures, as well as streets, sidewalks and parks improvements.

The other eight Wake County municipalities holding elections today are Angier, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Rolesville, Wake Forest, Wendell, Zebulon and parts of Durham located in Wake County.

Some big names are missing from Tuesday’s election, though. Raleigh, Fayetteville and Cary all postponed their elections until 2022 to allow for redistricting. That became a state law earlier this year because towns and cities with district-specific races couldn’t fairly redraw boundaries in time due to census delays.

You can click here to visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website if you have any issues or complaints about today’s election.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. across North Carolina.

