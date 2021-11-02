CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Estee Lauder sales beat Wall Street expectations

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as shoppers in...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Undershoots Wall Street Q3 Targets, But Ad Sales & Licensing Fuel Record Revenue

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported third-quarter results Monday that undershot Wall Street analysts’ expectations on the top or bottom line. Revenue for the parent of Crackle and other streaming services came in at $29.1 million, which was a record for the company but just shy of the consensus forecast for $29.6 million. Net losses of $1.04 per share matched those in the same period a year ago and were more than twice the amount of expected red ink. The 50% rise in revenue in the quarter ending September 30 compared with the same period a year ago was credited to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

New Relic shares hurdle 14% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of New Relic Inc. initially jumped 14% in extended trading Monday after the maker of cloud-based software reported fiscal second-quarter results that topped Street estimates and raised guidance for fiscal 2022. New Relic reported a net loss of $48.1 million, or 84 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $47.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Relic lost $6.4 million, or 10 cents a share. Revenue jumped 18% to $195.7 million from $166.1 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 13 cents a share on revenue of $182.2 million. New Relic's stock is up 39% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
Street.Com

Estee Lauder Posts Glowing Quarterly Earnings and Lifts Forecast

Estée Lauder (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ forecasts and raised its fiscal 2022 outlook amid ongoing robust sales of its makeup and skin care products as consumers returned to brick-and-mortar stores in search of glow-ups.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cos#Wall Street#Net Sales#Europe#Reuters#Estee Lauder Cos Inc#Ibes#Refinitiv
Investor's Business Daily

Estee Lauder Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

Estee Lauder (EL) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 69 to 72 Tuesday -- a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or better score you prefer to see. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Beats on Earnings in Q1

EL - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. Sales and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company recorded net sales growth in every region and product category during the quarter. It is also benefiting from impressive online business, as more consumers are shifting to online shopping amid the pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Estee Lauder Slips as Supply Chain Issues Force Cut in Guidance

Investing.com – Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL ) fell 3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as supply chain woes and a resurgent coronavirus in key markets forced the cosmetics maker to lower its guidance for the year. The company warned that higher transportation and logistics costs could affect sales and operating...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Estee Lauder Stock Is A Good Bet, Even At These Valuations

We think that Estee Lauder currently is a better pick compared to Procter & Gamble. EL stock trades at about 40x trailing earnings, slightly higher than PG, whose P/E multiple stands at 35x. Further, EL has a P/EBIT ratio of 33x, higher than PG’s 25x. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We don’t think so. While PG benefited more than EL during the pandemic, due to its diversified business, demand for EL’s products has taken off since economies started opening up worldwide. This is evident from the revenue trend for both companies. PG saw revenue rise from $67.7 billion in FY ’19 (the pre-pandemic fiscal year, ending June ’19), to $71 billion in FY ’20, and has since risen to $76.1 billion as of FY ’21. On the other hand, EL saw revenue drop from $14.9 billion in FY ’19 to $14.3 billion in FY ’20, but has since jumped as high as $16.2 billion as of FY ’21.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

McDonald's profit and sales rise, beating expectations

McDonald's Corp. shares rose nearly 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the fast-food giant reported third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $2.150 billion, or $2.86 per share, up from $1.763 billion, or $2.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.76 was ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.46. Sales of $6.201 billion were up from $5.418 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $6.050 billion. Global comparable sales rose 12.7% with the U.S. up 9.6%. The FactSet consensus was for a 10% rise. International operated markets, which includes the U.K. and France, was up 13.9% and international developmental licensed markets, which includes Japan and China, were up 16.7%. McDonald's stock has gained 10.2% for the year to date while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.8% for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Estee Lauder Makes Up Ground as Its Correction Appears to Be Over

Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) was reviewed back on May 18, when we wrote, "Continue to hold longs and buy more... Raise stops to $281 from $259. The $392 area is our price objective after $360." Prices rallied to $347 by early September and have corrected lower in recent weeks. So,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Wall Street expects a slowdown in Robinhood's crypto business in the third quarter

Robinhood's crypto business has become increasingly important to the trading app's top line, and many on Wall Street are calling for a drop off from the record trading levels in the second quarter. However, with bitcoin recently notching records and Robinhood's new digital-currency wallet feature, the trading app might be...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Michelin’s third-quarter sales beat expectations

PARIS (Reuters) – French tyre maker Michelin reported better-than expected third quarter sales on Monday, thanks to sustained demand from truck makers and its specialty businesses. The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, said sales totalled 6 billion euros ($6.98 billion) for July to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy