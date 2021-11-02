CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Lebanon’s oldest English-language daily folds amid crisis

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hc20Y_0cjze16F00
FILE - An employee of The Daily Star newspaper opens the main door of the newspaper office, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Lebanon's Daily Star newspaper, one of the leading English-language newspapers in the Arab world and Lebanon's oldest, has folded following a years-long financial struggle. Employees were formally informed of the decision to lay off all staff as of October 31 in an email sent to staff earlier this week and seen by The Associated Press Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Daily Star, one of the leading English-language newspapers in the Arab world and Lebanon’s oldest, has folded following a years-long financial struggle.

An email reviewed Tuesday by The Associated Press informed employees of the decision to lay off all staff as of October 31.

The Daily Star is the latest among several Lebanese newspapers that stopped printing in recent years in a struggle to compete with digital media. Lebanon’s severe financial crisis, its worst in 150 years, toughened the challenge.

Many organizations have let go of employees and cut salaries, while others have closed down completely.

Over the years, The Daily Star was a training ground for many Lebanese and foreign journalists who went on to work in prominent media organizations in the region and beyond. News of its closure triggered an outpouring of tributes on social media.

The Daily Star has been struggling with finances for years.

The newspaper was founded in 1952 by Kamel Mrowa, who was at the time also the owner and editor-in-chief of the pan-Arab Al-Hayat newspaper. It was one of the first English-language newspapers in the Arab world, breaking news that included the defection of British intelligence officer Kim Philby to the Soviet Union in 1963.

The newspaper stopped printing during Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war, before relaunching in 1996.

In 2010, new investors led by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri bought the paper, but the financial struggles continued. Often, staffers went for months without being paid.

The paper suspended its print edition in February 2020, continuing to publish news on its website and social media platforms. The newspaper then stopped updating its website on October 13.

Once a regional pioneer in the media and publishing world, Lebanon has seen media outlets close down successively due to the worsening economic situation.

In 2017, Lebanon’s As-Safir newspaper shut down after 42 years, while another daily, Al-Anwar closed down a year later. The daily Al-Mustaqbal, which was owned by Hariri’s family, ceased its print edition and turned into a digital newspaper. An-Nahar, one of the Arab world’s leading newspapers, has also been forced to lay off staff over the years.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Resignation of Lebanon minister could solve Gulf row: Arab League

The Arab League Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a damaging diplomatic row with Gulf States.  Zaki, who also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran bans newspaper that linked supreme leader to poverty

Iran’s judicial authorities reportedly banned a newspaper Monday for publishing a front-page graphic that appeared to show Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic amid widespread anger over the nation's cratering economy. The semiofficial Mehr news agency said Iran’s media supervisory body shut down the daily newspaper Kelid after it published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians Living under Poverty Line" on Saturday. Under the headline, the graphic shows a person's left hand holding a pen and drawing a red line across the page as silhouettes of people underneath are...
ADVOCACY
abc17news.com

Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

BEIRUT (AP) — A top Arab League official is in Beirut to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by the Lebanese information minister. The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led coalition is waging against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels there. The Arab League envoy said on Monday his visit was “an initiative to put the crisis on the right track.” Saudi Arabia has withdrawn its ambassador from Beirut and asked the Lebanese envoy to leave the kingdom. It has also banned Lebanese imports. Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have also pulled their ambassadors from Lebanon.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saad Hariri
US News and World Report

Arab League Holds Talks in Lebanon Over Gulf Row

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A senior Arab League official held talks in Lebanon on Monday in a bid to ease a rift with Saudi Arabia over criticism of its role in the Yemen war, saying the crisis could have been defused if the minister who made the comments had resigned. Arab...
MIDDLE EAST
Arab American News

Lebanon’s PM attempts a way out of Gulf embargo placed on crisis-ridden country

Lebanon is facing its worst rift yet with oil-rich Gulf Arab states, spurred by comments made by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi before his official appointment about the Saudi-led campaign that has created a severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday he had agreed...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Language#Ap#The Daily Star#Lebanese#Pan Arab#British
Reuters

Saudi import ban deals another blow to reeling Lebanese industry

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At Oriental Paper Products, a stationery factory outside Beirut, machinery sits idle and shifts have been reduced. The firm was already struggling amid Lebanon’s financial crisis; a full-blown diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia has made matters worse. Last week Riyadh extended a blockade on some goods from...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

France pleads with Gulf states not to isolate Lebanon in diplomatic row

France has urged the Gulf not to isolate Lebanon saying it needs to count on its regional partners for help, as a bitter diplomatic spat has deepened between the embattled Mediterranean country and its neighbours.Saudi Arabia,  Kuwait, Bahrain and UAE withdrew their ambassadors from Beirut and expelled the Lebanese envoys within their countries after Lebanese Information minister George Kordahi publicly criticised the Saudi-led war against the Houthis in Yemen.Riyadh later recalled its citizens and banned Lebanese imports, undermining the small nation’s foreign trade and depriving it of millions of dollars as it struggles through one of the worst economic collapses...
MIDDLE EAST
WBUR

Lebanon's The Daily Star newspaper shuts down

The long-running Lebanese English-language newspaper — The Daily Star — has shut down after struggling financially for years. Former editor-in-chief Rami Khouri answers our questions about the paper's legacy and impact.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
persecution.org

Lebanese Christian Community Dwindling Amidst Crisis

More than 50% of the population is living below the poverty line. The Syriac Patriarch shared his concerns, “We are very, very scared that if this crisis continues it will be the end of Christians in Lebanon and the whole of the Middle East in a few years. Normally when Christians leave, as happened in Iraq, Syria, and Turkey, they don’t return. They ask, ‘Why should we return when we can’t guarantee our children a decent life or religious freedom?’”
ADVOCACY
101 WIXX

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric calls on authorities to defuse crisis with Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) – Lebanese Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai called on the authorities on Sunday to take a “decisive step” to defuse a crisis with Gulf Arab states over critical comments made by Information Minister George Kordahi about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. Rai, who made the plea to...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Lebanon Faces Regional Diplomacy Crisis After Angering Saudi Arabia

As Lebanon tightens its cozy relationship with Iran, the country has just added major regional diplomacy problems to its spiraling national economic and political crises. On Friday, Saudi Arabia expelled the Lebanese Ambassador, ordering him to leave the kingdom within 48 hours in response to criticism of its actions by Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi in an interview that was aired Monday, but recorded this past August prior to his appointment in September.
MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

Saudi Arabia expels Lebanon's ambassador amid diplomatic row

BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave within 48 hours on Friday and banned all Lebanese imports in response to critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen. The diplomatic rupture throws Lebanon's cabinet into further crisis as it tries to...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Crisis with Lebanon rooted in Hezbollah dominance - Saudi minister

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the latest crisis with Lebanon has its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to allow endemic instability. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries expelled Lebanese envoys...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

642K+
Followers
343K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy