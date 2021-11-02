CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

A 39-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy injured following a three-car wreck in Holland Twp. (Holland, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvN6A_0cjzdygi00
A 39-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy injured following a three-car wreck in Holland Twp. (Holland, MI)Nationwide Report

A 39-year-old Holland woman and 6-year-old boy were hospitalized after a traffic collision in Holland Township.

As per the initial information, the three-car pile-up took place just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A 39-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy injured following a three-car wreck in Holland Twp.

November 2, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident injured 1 person in Holland (Holland, MI)

A multi-vehicle accident injured 1 person in Holland (Holland, MI)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, one person suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Holland. The three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 12:55 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CRV was traveling northbound on US-31, when the driver, a 26-year-old woman from West Olive, traveled through the median into southbound traffic.
HOLLAND, MI
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Andres Trujillo killed after a hit-and-run crash on SR-395 (Pasco, WA)

On Sunday morning, an auto-pedestrian accident took the life of 46-year-old Andres Trujillo on State Route 395 near Eltopia. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at 11 AM, 11 miles north of Pasco. The early reports showed that Trujillo’s vehicle was parked along the shoulder of southbound 395 and he was outside his vehicle, securing his load.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mi Rrb
Nationwide Report

A 73-year-old man in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian accident in the southwest valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday morning, a 73-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the sidewalk in the southwest valley. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at about 8:50 a.m. on S. Rainbow Boulevard south of W. Robindale Road at the private drive to 7800 S. Rainbow Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that a pedestrian was walking northbound on Rainbow Boulevard on the east sidewalk when he got struck by a Chrysler Sebring as he was crossing a private drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Netherlands
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Kimberly E Rosoto died after a car crash near Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

On Saturday afternoon, 54-year-old Kimberly E Rosoto, a Graham woman, lost her life following a single-vehicle crash near Puyallup. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 12:30 p.m. on State Route 512, near Canyon Road East. The early reports showed that the two women were traveling east in a 2005 Nissan Altima when their car swerved off the road and hit a tree.
PUYALLUP, WA
Nationwide Report

1 dead, another injured after a traffic collision on Arby Avenue; Jonathan Wilson arrested for DUI (Las Vegas, NV)

On Saturday, a single-vehicle accident killed one person and injured another on Arby Avenue while officers arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson on suspicion of DUI. The fatal car crash took place at 3 p.m. near the intersection with Babiana Street. The early reports showed that Wilson was driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y westbound on Arby Avenue at a high rate of speed. As the vehicle approached the intersection, its underside contacted the roadway surface due to elevation change. The impact caused the vehicle to go airborne and spin. The vehicle continued to rotate when it landed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy