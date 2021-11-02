A 39-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy injured following a three-car wreck in Holland Twp. (Holland, MI)
Nationwide Report
A 39-year-old Holland woman and 6-year-old boy were hospitalized after a traffic collision in Holland Township.
As per the initial information, the three-car pile-up took place just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 144th Avenue and Quincy Street in Holland Township.
November 2, 2021
