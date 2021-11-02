CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

USDA Provides $1.8 Billion to Offset Market Fluctuations

myklgr.com
 6 days ago

The Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers. The funds are for farmers enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
myklgr.com

Supply Chain Holes Will Take Time to Fill

Supply chain issues are challenging the agricultural sector, and farmers and ranchers hoping for quick solutions may be out of luck. DTN says a House Ag Committee hearing focused on transportation problems that are slowing the export of goods and commodities across the U.S. and the world. The Associated Press...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

USDA Emphasizes Commitment to Climate at COP26

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He emphasized USDA’s support for President Biden’s whole of government approach to combating climate change, creating good jobs, and economic growth in the U.S. During the conference at various events, he highlighted USDA partnerships and...
ENVIRONMENT
Augusta Free Press

USDA grant program to provide pandemic relief to small businesses

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Farmers, farmers markets and other small-scale agricultural facilities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now can apply for a new round of USDA funding. Through Nov. 22, USDA is accepting applications for the Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program, which aims to...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

USDA Builds Pandemic Support for Certified and Transitioning Organic Operations

The Department of Agriculture Thursday announced pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses to certified organic producers or transitioning to organic. USDA will make $20 million available through the new Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. During the COVID-19 pandemic, certified organic and transitional operations faced challenges due...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Usda Service Centers#Plc#Nafb News Service
mybackyardnews.com

PROVIDENCE FARMERS MARKET

WINTER SEASON KICKS OFF AT FARM FRESH PROVIDENCE FARMERS MARKET. Providence, RI — The year-round Farm Fresh Providence Farmers Market kicks off its renowned Wintertime season on November 6, 2021. Now in its 15th year and the largest indoor market of its kind in New England, the farmers market runs every Saturday 9am to 1pm. The winter season runs through April 30, 2022, and the market runs year-round. For more information: farmfreshri.org/PVDmarket.
PROVIDENCE, RI
myklgr.com

ASA and NBB Express Concerns Over Supply Chain

The House Agriculture Committee heard from farm groups on challenges to the supply chain during a hearing Wednesday. The American Soybean Association and National Biodiesel Board also expressed concerns over labor and shipping, but say there is plenty of soy oil supplies for the food sector. ASA and NBB say...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Supply Chain Crisis Could Permanently Harm U.S. Agriculture

The current supply chain crisis could cause “irreparable harm” to agriculture. Leprino Foods President and CEO Mike Durkin told the House Agriculture Committee Wednesday, “This export crisis may well result in irreparable harm to American agriculture as customers around the world are questioning the U.S. dairy industry’s reliability as a supplier.”
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Ag Economy Barometer: Farmer Sentiment Weakens

For the third month in a row, agricultural producer sentiment weakened in October. The Ag Economy Barometer declined to 121, three points lower than a month earlier. The modest decline occurred as a result of producers’ weaker perceptions regarding both current and future conditions in the production agriculture sector. Recent...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
myklgr.com

Dairy Producers Asked to Participate in FMMO Class I Pricing Method Poll

The American Dairy Coalition invites dairy producers to participate in a short poll on the Federal Milk Marketing Order Class I pricing method. Coalition CEO Laurie Fisher says, “This poll gives dairy producers the opportunity to show how the Class I pricing change affects them in terms of planning and risk management and to give their preference.”
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: USDA $1.15-billion ReConnect Program

**Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says the USDA is making funding available to bring a significant expansion of access to high-speed internet, health care, and educational services for millions of Americans. USDA has $1.15 billion available to help people in rural communities across the country get access to high-speed internet. USDA...
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

USDA Makes $1.15 Billion Available to Access High-Speed Internet

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says his agency is making funding available to bring a significant expansion of access to high-speed internet, health care, and educational services for millions of Americans. USDA has $1.15 billion available to help people in rural communities across the country get access to high-speed internet. Vilsack says, “For too long, the digital divide has left too many people living in rural communities behind, unable to compete in the global economy and without access to the services and resources that all Americans need. These actions will go a long way toward ensuring that people who live or work in rural areas can tap into the benefits of broadband.” He adds that those benefits are numerous, including access to specialized health care, educational opportunities, and the global marketplace. Vilsack adds, “Rural people, businesses, and communities must have affordable, reliable, high-speed internet so they can fully participate in modern society and the modern economy.” USDA will begin accepting applications for loans and grants on November 24. USDA is making the funding available through its ReConnect Program.
INTERNET
kmmo.com

USDA ANNOUNCES $1.15 BILLION INVESTMENT TO EXPAND RURAL BROADBAND

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) announced it is scheduled to provide up to $1.15 billion through the ReConnect Program to help rural Americans access high-speed internet. The funding will allow for a significant expansion of broadband access in rural communities in Missouri and other states throughout the country. According...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mix929.com

Crestwood Equity to boost U.S. shale footprint with $1.8 billion deal

(Reuters) -Oil and gas pipeline operator Crestwood Equity Partners LP will buy Oasis Petroleum Inc’s midstream unit in a $1.8 billion deal to expand its footprint in U.S. shale basins. The cash-and-stock deal comes as oil and gas prices have touched multi-year highs, boosting shareholders’ confidence in the sector and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Southwestern Energy to acquire GEP Haynesville for $1.8 billion

SPRING, TX – Southwestern Energy Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the third largest private Haynesville producer – GEP Haynesville, LLC under which it will acquire GEP for approximately $1.85 billion. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Google lab proposes solar-powered moisture farming to provide water for billions

Star Wars-style moisture farming could provide safe drinking water for approximately 1 billion people here on Earth, according to research from a Google-owned research lab. Solar-powered atmospheric water harvesting is an untapped source of clean drinking water, a global assessment modelled on hypothetical devices has shown. X Development, owned by...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Grant Money For Preventing Wolf Attacks Available To MN Livestock Producers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota livestock producers can now apply for additional grant money aimed at preventing wolf attacks. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced that $60,000 in new money is available, with applications due on Jan. 24, 2022. It’s the fifth round of funding through the Wolf-Livestock Conflict Prevention Grants, which began in 2017. MDA says the grants provide reimbursement for approved practices that prevent wolves from attacking livestock, including guard animals, wolf-barriers and shelters. “Eligible producers must live within Minnesota’s wolf range, as designated by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, or on property determined by the Commissioner of Agriculture to be affected by wolf-livestock conflicts,” the MDA said in a release. Eighty percent of the project costs will be reimbursed by the grant. Grantees will be responsible for the remaining 20% of costs. For more information and to apply, click here.
MINNESOTA STATE
myklgr.com

Export Sales of Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans Rise

Corn sales in those seven days totaled 1.22 million metric tons, up 37 percent over the previous week and 10 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Mexico was the biggest buyer at 666,300 metric tons, while Japan and Guatemala finished out the top three. Exports for the week totaled...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Governors Explore Ways for States to Expand Biofuel Sales

A bipartisan group of governors asked the Biden administration for guidance on an action that could expand fuel sales containing a higher ethanol blend. The letter was sent following action by an appeals court that struck down a 2019 ruling that allowed year-round sales of E15. Reuters says farm and...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy