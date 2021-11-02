CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Corn Harvest Advances,Soybean Harvest Nearly Complete

myklgr.com
 6 days ago

Harvest continued despite wet field conditions during the week ending October 31, 2021 according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork, the fewest number of days since the week ending September...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

WTVM

91-year-old farmer helps with North Dakota corn harvest

EMMONS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - They say if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life. So, that being said, if you find a job you still want to do at age 91, you’ve definitely chosen the right career. In Emmons County, 91-year-old...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

Export Sales of Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans Rise

Corn sales in those seven days totaled 1.22 million metric tons, up 37 percent over the previous week and 10 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Mexico was the biggest buyer at 666,300 metric tons, while Japan and Guatemala finished out the top three. Exports for the week totaled...
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

Low Vomitoxin Levels in Corn but Rain and Delayed Harvest Could Change this Picture

Author(s): Pierce Paul, Wanderson B. Moraes, Marian Luis. After walking more than 40 corn fields and sampling more than 3,500 ears, we believe that Gibberella ear rot (GER), and consequently, vomitoxin levels likely will be much lower this year than they were last fall. This is because conditions during the weeks after silking were considerably less favorable for the disease to develop and the toxin to contaminate grain this year than last year. However, as is often the case, there were a few exceptions. We found low levels of GER in (sentinel-type) plots and research fields deliberately planted with hybrids that are highly susceptible to the disease, and these plots/fields will likely yield grain with some level of vomitoxin contamination (we are still processing our samples). Averaged across 10 locations, the incidence of GER on a susceptible hybrid ranged from 10 to 20%, i.e., 1 to 2 out of every 10 ears had visual symptoms of GER, and on average, less than 5% of the surface area of affected ears showed symptoms of the disease.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Corn, Soybeans: Crop Insurance – Harvest Price Option Triggers – DTN

Higher prices at harvest could limit potential crop insurance payouts for the 2021 growing season for all except those with extreme yield losses. The average price of the December corn futures contract during the month of October was $5.37 per bushel, while the November soybean contract averaged $12.30 per bushel during the month. Both are higher than the price guarantees last spring of $4.58 per bushel of corn and $11.87 per bushel of soybeans, which means the harvest price will be used in calculations for revenue protection policies.
AGRICULTURE
#Soybean#Sugarbeets
myklgr.com

Barchart Forecasts Slight Production Increase for US Corn and Soybeans

Agricultural technology and data firm Barchart released its final 2021 U.S. corn and soybean production estimates this week. The latest report indicates a slight increase in U.S. crop production and yield for corn and soybean, while Canadian production forecasts remain relatively unchanged over the past month. Barchart’s U.S. corn production...
AGRICULTURE
myklgr.com

USDA Provides $1.8 Billion to Offset Market Fluctuations

The Department of Agriculture is in the process of issuing $1.8 billion in payments to agricultural producers. The funds are for farmers enrolled in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs for the 2020 crop year. The payments provide support to help mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The corn harvest is three-fourths finished, USDA reports

On Monday, the USDA’s Crop Progress Report shows a slowing harvest pace. The U.S. corn crop is three-fourths finished, and the soybean harvest is even further along. The nation’s corn harvest is slowing, while soybean cutting is behind its average, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Corn & Soybean Yield Trends

Well before the first planters roll next spring, there has already been a lot of discussion about the impact of record fertilizer prices and soaring energy prices on agricultural production and how this may influence the mix of crops that are put in the ground. Sentiment appears to be that...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Herald

Suburban Skyview: Harvesting corn in Kane County

Farmers are busy this time of year harvesting corn and soybeans, much of it in northern Illinois. Kane County is home to more than 333,000 acres of farmland and boasts some of the most fertile soil in the state. About a quarter of that land is used for corn, which is harvested in October and ground up into grain. Farms range in size, on average using about 280 acres, according to the Kane County Farm Bureau.
KANE COUNTY, IL
thv11.com

Neighbors help harvest corn for farmer facing cancer battle

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Arlyn Walt began having ongoing pain this year. He was diagnosed with Liposarcoma, a rare cancer, in July. He tried chemotherapy, but his wife, Kathy, said it was unsuccessful. That left the farmer facing a tough task: harvest time. "When I was diagnosed this, I just asked...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Green stem syndrome common as farmers harvest soybeans

Green stem syndrome common as farmers harvest soybeans. October 28, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Minnesota, News. Green stem syndrome has been a common phenomenon for farmers harvesting soybeans. Seth Naeve is an extension soybean agronomist with the University of Minnesota. “Tons of that all over, and what’s...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Missouri Soybeans: Harvest Is the Perfect Time to Sample for SCN

Soybean harvest has already kicked off in Missouri and it is important that farmers test their fields for soybean cyst nematode (SCN). The SCN is the most yield-limiting pathogen of soybean across North America. This nematode penetrates and feeds on soybean roots impairing the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients, decreasing their yield potential.
MISSOURI STATE
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Soybean harvest progress below average in Illinois

ST. LOUIS — The National Agricultural Statistics Service has issued its current Illinois Crop Progress and Production reports for the week ending Oct. 24. There were 4.7 days suitable for field work during the week ending Oct. 24. Statewide, the average temperature was 54.1 degrees, 1.8 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.70 inches, 0.02 inches above normal.
ILLINOIS STATE
farmforum.net

SD Corn: Stay safe on the farm during harvest this fall

Fall is one of the busiest times of year for our state’s farmers and ranchers. It seems like there is so much to do and so little time to do it, especially as the days get shorter and the temperatures begin to fall. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Sheds Harvest Pressure, Surges to New Highs

December corn finished up 13 3/4 cents at $5.57 1/4 Thursday, posting its highest close in two months with harvest roughly two-thirds complete. December crude oil is trading down $1.95 after the Department of Energy reported higher inventories, helping the yield on 10-year T-notes drop to 1.53%. December corn closed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Harvest delays, fund-buying support the corn market, analyst says

The highest close for December corn futures since August 27 is a positive technical development, and the market remains in a minor uptrend. A slowdown in harvest due to heavy rains across the Midwest plus the emergence of fund-trader buying on the pullback are seen as supportive forces. More talk...
AGRICULTURE
KGLO News

Soybean harvest heading into home stretch

DES MOINES — The State Agriculture Secretary says Iowa’s soybean harvest could be wrapping up very soon. The Ag Secretary’s comments come as the latest U.S.D.A. crop report shows the bean harvest hit 83 percent complete by Sunday. That is up from 60% complete last week and 6 days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the southern one third of the state lags behind in the bean harvest.
DES MOINES, IA
Liberal First

Fall harvest and cup holders

Cup holders — it all began a few days ago when I was unable to put my drive-thru dollar drinks in my cup holders. It was a fiasco witnessed by the drive-thru attendant as she held my much needed drinks out the window patiently waiting for me to take them out of her hands and drive away.
AGRICULTURE

