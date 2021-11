Lining the walls of the tennis team clubhouse is the history of Homestead tennis. From floor to ceiling hang photos of almost every team that has played there, faces of girls long departed from the courts — except for those who returned with their own daughters. When players look up at those teams on the wall, they see generations of dedicated athletes, groups of singles and doubles players just like them who rose to the pressure of the program. After all, nine of those picture-preserved teams managed to win state championships, and even more stood on individual podiums. Such a room as the tennis clubhouse can be daunting, but it can also be empowering.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO