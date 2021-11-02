CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer Weather On the Way

By Jim Maurice
 6 days ago
UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The...

Cold Weather Increases Health Risks for Central Minnesotans

Cold weather makes a lot of things tougher. Dr. Mathew Janzen from Rejuv Medical says the death rate is higher in the winter months especially in the elderly population. Dr. Janzen says the cold weather also has an impact on muscular skeletal pain which means an increase in joint and muscle pain. He says if you are working outside in the winter months there is an increased chance of accidents and/or injuries.
The 12 Seasons of Minnesota (satire)

Yeah, you thought there were only 4 seasons in Minnesota. Sure doesn't seem that way. It seems that Minnesota weather is all over the place. The good old North country give us a wide variety of temps, ranging from -20- to mid 90's or even warmer. So, to me, it...
Adopt a Saint Cloud Storm Drain This Fall

You can adopt a stretch of highway, a pond, even a park -- and now, in the City of Saint Cloud you can adopt your very own storm drain. It seems like a great idea to me, and it's pretty straightforward. The idea is that you adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood -- and you keep it free of trash, snow, ice, and debris.
Minnesota Deer Hunters Should Make These Adjustments with Warmer Weather Expected

The firearms Deer Hunting opener is Saturday starting 30 minutes prior to sun rise. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says with high temperatures expected to get close to 60 degrees in the St. Cloud area he has a couple of suggestions for deer hunters. Schmitt says most hunters will get out early and that is a good thing with warmer weather coming later in the day. He says it's important to track harvested deer immediately and once you've done that to find a cooler place to store the deer.
Stearns County No Longer Listed As Being In A Drought

ST. CLOUD -- Last week's widespread rain has helped Minnesota's drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor says all of Stearns County is now out of the drought. However, both Benton and Sherburne Counties are still listed in a moderate drought. St. Cloud has officially had 22.89 inches of precipitation so...
ROCORI Holds Craft Sale

COLD SPRING -- ROCORI High School is havening their annual craft sale on Saturday. They did not have it last year because of the pandemic. From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. they will have food, vendors and hands on classes. Child care will be available. Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at...
Brainerd Jaycees Adding New Virtual Ice Fishing Tournament

BRAINERD -- The organizers of the world's largest ice fishing contest are launching a new, separate virtual tournament in 2022. The Brainerd Jaycees say America's Ice Fishing Tournament is in addition to the Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Last year, the Brainerd Jaycees switched the in-person Ice Fishing Extravaganza tournament to a...
Here it Comes: Minnesota’s Ten Favorite Things About Winter

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving). Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.
St. Cloud Transplants Start Local Nerd Nite

WAITE PARK -- The second monthly Nerd Nite is being held Thursday night. Nerd Nite is an event where volunteers give short presentations about subjects they are interested in. There are local Nerd Nites across the country, but the event is new to this area. The first one was held last month.
St. Cloud’s Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Scheduled for November

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is. It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot. It will be under the festoon lights on 5th Avenue November 18th, which is a Thursday between the hours of 5 and 8pm.
