Warmer Weather On the Way

Winter gets a bad rap. Sure it's a bit too long, but getting out and enjoying all it has to offer is the key to surviving (and even thriving). Now, much of this is hard to remember when you're scraping your windshield or just slipped on the ice heading out the door, but winter in Minnesota is a state of mind. The more you find ways to get out and enjoy it -- the happier you will be.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO