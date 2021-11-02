CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS sends out new batch of corrected tax returns; refunds averaging nearly $1,200

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXEbS_0cjzYUDj00

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that it has sent out 430,000 tax refunds averaging around $1,189 to those who overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits.

The refunds are for taxes paid on unemployment insurance before the American Rescue Plan Act became law in March and excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.

The IRS has been reviewing forms 1040 and 1040SR to identify those who are due an adjustment to their refund because of the overpayment.

Those who have overpaid unemployment compensation taxes generally do not need to contact the agency about the overpayment, because it is already reviewing affected tax returns.

To date, the IRS has issued more than 11.7 million refunds for overpaid taxes on unemployment benefits, totaling $14.4 billion. According to the agency, there will be one more batch of corrected returns issued by the end of the year.

If your return is being corrected, you will generally receive letters from the IRS within 30 days of the adjustment. The letters tell taxpayers what kind of adjustment was made (refund, payment of IRS debt payment or payment offset for other authorized debts) and the amount of the adjustment.

The IRS also is making corrections for Earned Income Tax Credit, Additional Child Tax Credit, American Opportunity Credit, Premium Tax Credit and Recovery Rebate Credit amounts affected by the exclusion.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check? Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payments.
INCOME TAX
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Tax Return#Earned Income Tax Credit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Washington Examiner

So-called Biden 'tax credit' is actually welfare for illegal immigrants

In the 1990s, Congress prohibited illegal immigrants from receiving taxpayer-funded welfare benefits. The bipartisan Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act of 1996, signed into law by President Bill Clinton, ensured that tax dollars would not be used to subsidize people in the country illegally. The Biden administration and Democrats in...
POTUS
AM 1390 KRFO

The IRS Has Issued Refunds – Will You Be Getting One?

According to a news story released on November 1st, 2021 on the IRS official website, The IRS has recently sent out 430,000 refunds, adding up to approximately $510 million dollars. The refunds are being sent to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation from the year 2020. WHO QUALIFIES?. The...
INCOME TAX
arizonadailyindependent.com

IRS To Correct Taxation Of 430,000 Americans With Additional Tax Refund

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent approximately 430,000 refunds totaling more than $510 million to taxpayers who paid taxes on unemployment compensation excluded from income for tax year 2020. The IRS corrected unemployment compensation overpayments will help most of the affected taxpayers avoid filing an amended tax return. So far,...
INCOME TAX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
47K+
Followers
78K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy