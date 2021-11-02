CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo to Make 20% Fewer Switch Consoles Because of Chip Shortage -Nikkei

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Nintendo Co. will make 20% fewer Switch games consoles than planned in the year to March 31 because of shortages of semiconductors and other components, the Nikkei business daily reported. Switch...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Nintendo Says Chip Shortage Hitting Hardware Development

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Friday that a global chip shortage which forced the firm to scale back expectations for sales of its hit Switch device is also hitting hardware development. "The semiconductor situation is having some effect on hardware development," Nintendo executive Ko Shiota, who heads...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Consoles#Reuters#The Nikkei Business Daily
nintendowire.com

Nintendo to make 20% fewer Switches this fiscal year than hoped due to global supply crunch

Notice how hard it’s been to buy new consoles lately? Both last year’s Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as well as this year’s new Nintendo Switch OLED model have been in short supply, selling out almost the instant they go on sale. There’s a reason for that (well, besides scalpers) — there’s currently a global shortage for supplies like semiconductors and microcomputers that are essential for electronics. As such, Nintendo is making only ⅘ of the Switches they planned to, 24 million out of 30 million, as reported by Nikkei.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in November 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge

Shiba Inu Traders Fear Major Price Reversal Amid Price Surge. SHIB continues to rock the crypto world. Traders fear that SHIB market decline might happen once again. Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to set the crypto world on fire with its huge market cap and bullish trading position. In detail, SHIB right now ranks along with the leading crypto assets in the top ten cryptocurrencies provided by CoinGecko. Indeed, this achievement by SHIB catches the attention of investors around the world.
STOCKS
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

How Tweets by Tesla's Elon Musk Have Moved Markets

(Reuters) - Shares of Tesla Inc fell on Monday as chief Elon Musk, known for his Twitter banter, proposed the sale of about a tenth of his holdings in the electric-car maker after conducting a poll on the social network. The poll asking Musk's over 62.5 million followers if he...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy