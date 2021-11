TvN’s “Yumi’s Cells” released a behind-the-scenes look at the final episodes!. On October 30, “Yumi’s Cells” aired its season finale, raising anticipation for the next season. The new making-of video begins with Kim Go Eun’s stomach growling in the middle of filming. GOT7’s Jinyoung comments, “I thought I heard wrong. It was somewhat cute. It felt a little like you were upset.” In order to connect his scenes together, Jinyoung asks the staff to help him check the pose he ended the previous scene on. Confused after realizing it was a pose with his hand on his neck, Jinyoung comments, “My neck must have been itchy. This is really artificial.”

