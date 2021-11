EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — You can say that the New York Giants won ugly on Sunday, if that’s how you want to look at it. Whatever. They won a game they weren’t supposed to win, defeating the previously AFC West-leading Las Vegas Raiders, 23-16. They made game-changing, and game-saving, defensive plays. They ran the ball impressively. They did just enough in the passing game, even with a paltry 110 yards passing. They got three field goals from Graham Gano.

