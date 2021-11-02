Indians script sign at Cleveland ballpark coming down
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians script sign is coming down.
The Brilliant Electric Sign Company began the sign removal Tuesday morning.24 hours inside the Muni Lot: What really goes on during one of Browns’ biggest rivalry games
The process will take several days.
The Cleveland baseball team formally announced it would change its name to the Cleveland Guardians on July 23.
The Cleveland City Planning Commission began reviewing the new Guardians Script sign in October.
It is similarly scaled to the existing sign.
There is no word on when the installation of the new sign will begin.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1