Indians script sign at Cleveland ballpark coming down

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians script sign is coming down.

The Brilliant Electric Sign Company began the sign removal Tuesday morning.

The process will take several days.

The Cleveland baseball team formally announced it would change its name to the Cleveland Guardians on July 23.

The Cleveland City Planning Commission began reviewing the new Guardians Script sign in October.

Courtesy: Brilliant Electric Sign Co. via Downtown Flats Design Review Committee agenda

It is similarly scaled to the existing sign.

There is no word on when the installation of the new sign will begin.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.